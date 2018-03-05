Getty Image

Sometimes, it only takes a split second for a revolution to start.

The Boston Celtics were less than a minute away from being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2015 playoffs when LeBron James became upset at an obvious, uncalled foul against then-Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. A quick cut to Thomas’ mischievous grin upon getting away with the contact began making the rounds on basketball Twitter, where memes can become legends in an instant.

The image, known colloquially as “The Isaiah Pic,” became ubiquitous in certain corners of Twitter for the rest of the playoffs and beyond. This was thanks in large part to the Twitter user @HebertofRiffs, a diehard Celtics fan whose many aliases include The Riffs Man and The Cool Guitar Man.