Westbrook Finds Out Nene Is Built Like Brick When Both Are Ejected

During Oklahoma City’s overtime victory over the Washington Wizards yesterday, the Thunder stormed back from a double digit deficit to force OT. But they lost their point guard Russell Westbrook in the process and the Wiz lost their force on the block, Nene, when both were ejected after an on-court confrontation.

UPDATE:

Russ got a little prickly with Oklahoman beat reporter Darnell Mayberry during their post-game Q & A, too, telling him, “That’s it for you Darnell,” after he asked about Nene incident.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

EARLIER:

With under four minutes left in regulation and the Thunder still down 10, Westbrook drove to the hoop and was met by Al Harrington and Nene. Westbrook was whistled for the charge, but as he was standing over Harrington, Nene came over and covertly pushed him. Russ fell obviously, but he immediately jumped up and pushed Nene back.

https://vine.co/v/hTm9ugUuFDJ/embed/simple

Both players were whistled for the technical, the second of the game for them after they’d become entangled in the third quarter. Since it was their second technical, both were immediately ejected.

As you can see from the gif and the Vine, Nene barely flinches after Russ pushes him. The 6-11 260 pound Brazilian is an immovable block, and we don’t suggest Russ antagonize him anymore in the future â€” though he is usually a gentle giant, he’s still a giant.

Despite the lead for the Wiz at the time of Russell’s ejection, Durant had 33 points and helped the Thunder came storming back to tie the game after he hit a huge three-pointer with 13 seconds remaining.

After KD tied the score, the Thunder went on to win in overtime, 106-105, with John Wall just missing a layup in the final ticks of OT.

Notwithstanding the blown double digit lead in the fourth quarter, the Wiz have to be happy about second year guard Bradley Beal, who had a career high 34 points in the loss.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.