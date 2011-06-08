What Could’ve Been: NBA Careers Dimmed By Injuries

Her name’s Amy and she’s just one year old. But yet the NBA’s Empire State Building says if he ever comes back, ever overcomes the foot/ankle problems that have crumbled his foundation, it’ll be his tiny daughter that’ll be the reason. Yao Ming wants his baby girl to see him play. He wants her to see more than YouTube videos and more of him in the flesh, playing like he did from 2003-09. She’s his motivation, his Shooter.
But Yao is stuck in rehab purgatory. You can’t will yourself through ligament tears and cartilage destruction. It comes down to something greater. Only thing you can do is work at it. It’s doubtful the big man ever becomes what he once was. He’s not alone. There were plenty of Yao Mings in this era, guys who failed to reach their potential or just straight never had careers because of injuries.
Bill Walton. Sam Bowie. Danny Manning. Doctor visits have failed a great many. Here are some from this era who were the most heart-breaking.
Shaun Livingston
Livingston was too talented for his own good, and in one twisted, ugly landing, his body failed him. He’s back playing now, but looks more like Mickey Rourke in the ’90s. It’s just not the same.
Dajuan Wagner
One More Road To Cross. One More Risk To Take. Wagner was the bastard child of Allen Iverson, a little less exciting, a little less athletic, but a little bigger with a slightly larger prodigy rep. As a teen, he was Miley Cyrus. As a B.M.O.C., the sun of his celebrity settled, but it was still high enough to justify having fans. As a rookie, he averaged 13.4 points and while he struggled to draw fouls at a rate that would offset his putrid shooting percentages (37% from the field), Wagner was a scorer. He would’ve got buckets no matter what.
Wagner eventually fell victim to ulcerative colitis, something that wasn’t treatable with medication. It digested enough of his promise and youth that he eventually never really made it back.
Grant Hill/Penny/Larry Johnson/Tracy McGrady
I’ve always looked at these as the Junior Griffeys of the NBA. Maybe that’s because they came up around the same time that Junior was changing the game of baseball. But more than likely, it’s because much like Griffey, all three had bouts with injury problems that eventually wore them down.
Once injuries gripped them, their careers slowly spiraled down, from Gods to decent to old and crumbling (give Hill credit for finding a late-career niche).
Michael Redd
The homeless Ray Allen, who also once happened to backup Jesus, was once amazingly “the guy” who would help save Team USA. For six straight years, Redd shot flames, averaging over 21 a night. Redd is extremely religious, and yet even that couldn’t save him as he tore up his knee twice over the last few years. Will he ever get back? Doubtful.
Jonathan Bender
Don’t laugh. The seven-foot wing player had game. I remember watching an Orlando/Indiana Christmas game in his second season. Bender made T-Mac’s sleeve-length look tiny. He was huge. It was one of the best games of his shortened career, scoring 20 points with four blocks. Before the chronic knee injuries, Bender was a bowl of potential: a two guard that could hit jumpers, but was rangy enough to blocks shots and finish at the rim.
He could’ve been a taller version of AK-47. But once his knee injuries started coming, they never stopped.
Jay Williams
Can we agree that while he wasn’t even my favorite Jason Williams, the original point guard savior for Chicago was on his way to big things? It’s ironic. Can a cheap imitation come first? J-Will feels like one, but a cheap imitation of Derrick Rose is still all-star nice. Just another reminder to never ride motorcycles.
Antonio McDyess
The MVP of NBA Live 97. Seriously. The funny part about it all was that McDyess always gets overlooked in these conversations for a number of reasons. One, he played on bad teams for the majority of his youth, and two, he’s found a way to maintain his playing career for so long that we all forgot what he once was. Now when you think of McDyess, you think of the dude who played jump-shooting, role-playing defense on both Detroit and San Antonio, the really-nice-guy-who’s-too-humble-to-have-ever-been-anything-other-than-a-35-year-old. Right?
But he used to be Amar’e before Amar’e was changing high schools every 14 school days. In his last healthy year (2001), he was an All-Star averaging 20.8 points and 12.1 rebounds. Then he hurt his knee and started his transformation.
Greg Oden
It’s still early. But you can’t deny his expectations were dimmed by more time spent in street clothes than in uniform.
Brandon Roy
We’re due for a shooting duel between Portland and Roy. Break out John Marston. Roy wants and believes he’s the same guy; the Blazers obviously don’t, even going so far as to mention the R-word.
For now, he’s on the list. When he was healthy, there was hardly a player I enjoyed more. He could drive and he could pull-up, could score from all over, and did it with this calm about him that drove me crazy. He wasn’t athletic, but played like it. He wasn’t a bad guy (far from it), but played like it on the court, ruthless in the fourth and one of the few wing players in the game who could roll with anyone, anytime, anywhere.
It’ll be more than remarkable if he ever makes it back to that level.
Did I miss any? Who had the most potential taken by injuries?
Jay Williams avg 9ppg and 5 ast shooting 40%FG 32% 3pt 64% FT in 26min a game
Johnny Flynn avg 13ppg 4 ast, shot 41% FG 35% 3pt
82% FT in 28min per game
So if Jay williams, after THREE YEARS IN COLLEGE, couldn’t match Johnny Flynn, WTF makes you think JAy williams was going to be an All Star?
Dude was a bust, and he is lucky he got in a accident, so he could use that as an excuse to the end of his career.
Jay was about to become another in the long line of PG bust. The hype around Jay Williams coming out of college was so crazy, many were calling him the best guard in the world outside of Jason Kidd….THE BEST GUARD IN THE WORLD not named Jason Kidd!!!! Dick Vitale said it repeatedly.
And Chicago, being the dumb asses they are, fell for it. and instead of trading the pick for an actual player, or drafting Amare Stoudimire, they were all giddy over this bum. Especially since he was from duke and was supposed to have high character. Instead, he wrapped his motorcycle around a phone pole coming from the “boys” club (so i hear).
@Chi
Wow. I do agree. Funny & sad at the same time. Were you a fan of Jamal Crawford on Chi. That was my fav team in Live 03. Rose,Eddie Robinson, & the Twin Boozos at the time. Curry & Chandler. Wouldn’t have gave up Ron or Brand though. Jay Will wasn’t even a PG. Man the props you get for going to Duke. It’s the only reason Chris Duhon made the league.
Gilbert Arenas! He was averaging like 30 a game in 06, got injured and never returned to the same level
I agree…add Agent Zero to that list
can’t help but smh when i read that list. That being said I think Grant Hill can make an argument for the HOF. Some of the younger fans dont recognize how talented Grant Hill was. It’s a wonder of modern medicine that he’s been able to be as productive as he been. T-Mac had himself a duel w/Kobe for POY for a couple seasons(neither won the award but the in the public eye they were 1 and 2.)Penny in his prime was a wonder to watch. Losing Grant Hill and Penny was like watching Biggie and Pac all over again lol honestly it took grant a while to stablize and penny never was the same.Juanny was a stud high school and did well his first season,same can be said for jay williams.Not everyone is going to be bron bron, Kobe averaged 9 his first season playing behind eddie jones. Everybody’s situation is different.
the impregnator formerly know as shawn kemp
jermaine o’neal
VINCE CARTER dude has been hurting for years. 43 inch vert ahh what could have been.
eddy curry yeah that eddy curry
@Brazzle + The Other AJ
I think it’s a good example of how far Gil has fallen when he gets forgotten for even something like this. Good call
Great Article bro. This leads me to a question. Whose athletism vanished faster Mike Miller’s, DeShawn Stevenson’s or Larry Hughes?
you can throw Steve Francis in there too.
Great list. Arenas was a nice catch above.
Might have been interesting to see if Bobby Hurley would have amounted to anything, absent his auto injuries.
@heckler
definitely. good catch
McDyess, Hill and Penny particularly are tough cases–all 3 guys had proved to have true NBA superstar talent, and then were cut down.
Another old school prior generation guy to recall was Bernard King, who really suffered from his knee injury but still managed to have 1 or 2 pretty nice years thereafter, basically playing on one good leg.
TMac and CWebb .. two stellar players who drank too much corporate Kool Aid and didn’t sort out their posture/spinal stability & shite nutrition pfffft
Bad advice to great players .. shame they didn’t meet the PHO staff who resurrected GHill like Lazarus
@ Diego
I’d go with Penny since he didn’t recover enough to be potential reserve All-Star material like Grant.
@ heckler
Steve’s a fringe pick since his attitude had more to do with his falling off than injuries.
Len Bias
Arvydas Sabonis
Sabonis should’ve came over earlier…he wasn’t injured just old. Franchise wasn’t injury riddled so much as unmotivated without Cuttino around…Gil deserves to be on this list…Wayne Simien deserves it more than Kemp, unless you call getting fat from overdrinking an injury (he couldve thrown out his back rawdogging randoms though)…nice list, it would make YOUNGFED proud…
Kenyon martin.
I was like ‘WHAAAT’ when I didn’t see Penny or Jermaine O’Neal on here.
Also “Dude was a bust, and he is lucky he got in a accident, so he could use that as an excuse to the end of his career” Seriously Brah? I know he was irresponsible but ‘lucky’ because he “severed a main nerve in his leg, fractured his pelvis and tore three ligaments in his left knee including the ACL, and required physical therapy to regain the use of his leg” yeah I’m sure he considers himself lucky that the accident happened to him so nobodies like us can say it was the accident and not that he sucked as an explanation for his career. SMFH.
Also side note, let us just take a second to consider reflect on Chicago giving Williams $3 mil when they didn’t legally have to give him a penny, now let us compare that to Portland asking Brandon Roy to retire. Seems teams are like players in that some come with class… some don’t.
Jermaine O’neal, Allan houston or Cuttino Mobley
@ icarnaki i was thinkin the same damn thing. Dumbest thing chicagorilla ever said on here. Lucky? U fuckin kiddin me man?
Jamal Mashburn, Darius Miles
Nevermind with mashburn.
yao ming