Is This The Brooklyn Nets’ New Logo?

Everything is changing with the Nets, and now it looks like someone might have leaked what could be the team’s new logo. Someone working IT at the Barclays Center tweeted out a photo recently, and now UNDRCRWN posted this photoshop job on their Instagram account for a better view. What do you think of this sleek, old school design? Going off this photo alone, the Nets might be changing their colors as well.

What do you think?

