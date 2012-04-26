Is This The Brooklyn Nets’ New Logo?

#Jay Z
04.26.12 6 years ago

Everything is changing with the Nets, and now it looks like someone might have leaked what could be the team’s new logo. Someone working IT at the Barclays Center tweeted out a photo recently, and now UNDRCRWN posted this photoshop job on their Instagram account for a better view. What do you think of this sleek, old school design? Going off this photo alone, the Nets might be changing their colors as well.

H/T Deadspin

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDimeMagJay ZLatest NewsNEW JERSEY NETSReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP