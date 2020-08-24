What We Learned From Week Four In The WNBA: The Aces Are For Real

The 2020 WNBA season is a little more than halfway done — crazy, I know — and the playoff scene is beginning to crystallize. This week, we saw big showdowns involving the Las Vegas Aces, the Chicago Sky, the Seattle Storm, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury. The Aces had two big wins against the Sky and the Storm, Seattle looked like they might not be invincible after all and the Sparks — well, they just kept on being the Sparks.

Here’s what we learned from week four’s action in the WNBA:

1. Are cracks starting to show in Seattle?

what the hell is this pic.twitter.com/wxU51SYH4F — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) August 22, 2020

The Seattle Storm were cruising through this abbreviated season in Florida, blowing out teams before halftime, breaking shooting records and leaving their star players on the bench looking extremely bored. And then the Storm lost to the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces in back-to-back games, and questions started to emerge about the strength of this Seattle team.

Now, it was all but inevitable that Seattle would lose a couple more games this season and perhaps this will serve as a nice wake-up call to the team to readjust their focus. But for now, we can look at what exactly went wrong for the Storm in their two recent losses. Against the Fever, Seattle struggled to get going on offense, only shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc in a loss that snapped their nine-game winning streak. Jewell Loyd had herself a game, going off for a career-high 35 points, but Breanna Stewart was pretty effectively limited by Indiana’s defense, which only allowed her 18 points, five rebounds and three assists — which for the 2018 MVP, are below her usually insane numbers.

On Saturday, we got a potential WNBA Finals preview between the Storm and the Las Vegas Aces, who got an early lead that Seattle couldn’t come back from. Vegas outscored Seattle 26-11 in the second quarter, and shot 44.1% from the field overall while the Storm only shot 37.3%. Seattle certainly missed Sue Bird in these two losses, but they’ll have to get back on track quickly — their next two games are against the Chicago Sky and then a rematch against the Aces.

2. The Las Vegas Aces are for real

The Aces are making a case for being the best team in the league and 2 of their best players are out this season. Pretty remarkable. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) August 22, 2020

This season, the Las Vegas Aces have kept on par with the Storm, occupying the second spot in the league standings behind the Pacific Northwest giants. But on Saturday, Vegas kicked it up another notch to deliver a dominant performance against Seattle, winning 82-74 after a strong first half of play. Everyone on the Aces had a pretty good night, with MVP candidate A’ja Wilson scoring 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with 14 rebounds and Angel McCoughtry earning 13 points and 14 rebounds. Off the bench, Danielle Robinson added 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds and Dearica Hamby and Jackie Young combined for 15 points on 46% shooting.