What’s In The Box: An Unbelievable Package Full Of Blazers Swag

For those of you that don’t know, I went to school out in Portland, Oregon. Coming from Vermont, one of the reasons I chose the City of Roses was because they had an NBA team. Thankfully for me, one of my boys from school now works for the Blazers, and laced me with this unbelievable package full of Blazers swag.
As you can see, the package included the following:
(1) Greg Oden bobblehead
(1) Brandon Roy bobblehead
(1) Scottie Pippen Champion jersey
(1) Blazers foam finger
(1) Blazers mini basketball
(3) Blazers Mardis Gras beads: black, red, silver
(1) Blazers t-shirt
(1) Blazers shorts
(1) Pair of NBA socks
(2) Blazers in-arena fan placards
(1) Set of Blazers Thundersticks
What do you think?
I gotta go meet some warriors personal
Where is the 3 goggles tshirt
I am jealous . . .Blazer Fan here in San Diego without any Blazers Swag!!!
@ stillanetsfan
As I posted before, they’re all sold out! But I have a lead…
Hey Aron – glad to see your boy takes care of you! That’s a REAL friend there ;-)
Can your boy help hook it up for the Google Blazers shirt? Perhaps I can trade with you? I’m a google employee and would be more than happy to swap with ya!
Mark
In what universe does that package qualify as “unbelievable”?
a bunch of trinkets, some clothes you could get from the NBA store for next to nothing and a decent jersey… you need to raise your standards a little bit my friend.
in fact, if you think about the context of the situation (NBA team employee sending package to sports writer) this may actually be the very opposite of an “unbelievable package”
What’s amazing is most of that stuff was probably left-overs they had little use of. That’s an example how a simple gesture can turn a fan into a life-long fan. Nice hook up.
Your lucky AP. I like the B Roy bobblehead but u gotta be careful with it…it’s prob very fragile.
By far the Pippen champ jersey is the best item in the box. That’s vintage right there.
VT needs an NBA team!!!
What do you think the likelihood of that is?