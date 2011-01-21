What’s In The Box: An Unbelievable Package Full Of Blazers Swag

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Portland Trail Blazers
01.21.11 8 years ago 10 Comments

For those of you that don’t know, I went to school out in Portland, Oregon. Coming from Vermont, one of the reasons I chose the City of Roses was because they had an NBA team. Thankfully for me, one of my boys from school now works for the Blazers, and laced me with this unbelievable package full of Blazers swag.

As you can see, the package included the following:

(1) Greg Oden bobblehead
(1) Brandon Roy bobblehead
(1) Scottie Pippen Champion jersey
(1) Blazers foam finger
(1) Blazers mini basketball
(3) Blazers Mardis Gras beads: black, red, silver
(1) Blazers t-shirt
(1) Blazers shorts
(1) Pair of NBA socks
(2) Blazers in-arena fan placards
(1) Set of Blazers Thundersticks

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP