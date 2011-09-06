When Worlds Collide: Michael Jordan & Michael Jackson

Nearly 20 years after I got those first gleaming white Cardinal VIIs, the magic of lacing up a fresh pair still hasn’t faded. If anything, it’s been bolstered by a growing sense of nostalgia; the sneakers you love bring you back to another time in your life when they were prominent, either on your feet or in general.
This gets to the heart of Nike’s inherent marketing genius with the Jordan Brand: Michael simply wearing the sneakers through the years. The ad campaigns have of course always been fantastic, but as his resume built, Jordan’s career timeline itself became the best selling point. To this day, collectors mindful of basketball history are drawn to Flu Games, or Last Shots, or Space Jams â€“ or even the original Banned 1s, as that initial ad wizardry continues to pay dividends nearly 30 years later.
Along those lines, I didn’t think twice when Jordan re-released the Bordeaux VII back in the spring, despite never having owned a pair. One look at the above photo, a Bordeaux-clad Michael Jordan going one-on-one with Michael Jackson while making the “Jam” music video, and that was that. I bought them at midnight on release day, and broke them out for the first time this past week, when Jackson would have turned 53.
The picture itself is one of those entertainment/sports hybrid works of art reminiscent of Muhammad Ali punching out The Beatles in Miami, or any picture of Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe. It’s staggering to think how much talent there is between Jackson and Jordan, the most prominent entertainer and the greatest athlete â€“ both pop culture icons nearly without peer in the American mainstream and abroad.
After all, who was on their level in the early-’90s in terms of worldwide recognizability? Bush and Clinton, Saddam and Gorbachev, probably Madonna, and a fictional Bart Simpson. I think that’s it, at least until O.J.‘s mad dash to notoriety.
Back before the Internet, when the music video was far more relevant and prevalent than it is now, the premiere of a new Michael Jackson video was a cultural event. They premiered “Black or White”, “Remember the Time” and “Jam” after episodes of “The Simpsons,” and it was all anyone at school would talk about the next day. (There was no Twitter to make things obsolete nearly as soon as they happened.)
One of my favorite songs…actually love this whole album. The cover used to freak me out too as a kid.
Sean, I had the Dangerous cover art as my desktop background a few years ago and it still freaks people out, lol.
I love Michael Jackson, and I believe he was innocent…. but this photo creeps me out…
man tht really is the only reason i bought those kix-i remember this video vividly. plus the colors on these are crazy.
Jam is actually a look into inner city turmoil, social consciousness and ‘jamming’ for redemption through music; becoming engaged in creativity that includes physical prowess, in this case sports and dance. As far as Jackson descending into ‘madness’, that doesn’t jive with the man seen in ‘This is It’ at all. And the ‘bizarre’ that you speak of is tabloid speak…doesn’t reflect who the man was at all. Try humanitarian, conservationist, social activist, supreme artist and loving father. I will agree that the film of he and Jordan trading their individual crafts is quite timeless and reflects both men’s humanity.
“Dangerous” was definitely better than “Off the Wall.” The 2nd half of his career is greatly overlooked and underappreciated due to the false accusations against him. There is a taped conversation with Evan Chandler (father of the first “victim”) basically admitting that the whole thing was purely about money (not “justice” for his son). He also committed suicide months after the death of the King of Pop. Guilt over the condemnation of an innocent man? Maybe. The 2nd accusers were con-artists as well, but so many people want to overlook that as well and only focus on the negative headlines as opposed the truth/facts.
I don’t agree that Michael Jackson descended into madness – he was always perfectly sane, but rather ostracized and bullied by the society that could not accept him for who he was.
Thanks for the piece though. It made me look up all of the Jam ‘making of’s on youtube. They’re so joyful and ingenuous, and a pleasure to watch. My favorite is this one: [www.youtube.com]
Thanks to all for the feedback, much appreciated and valued. “Descent into madness” and “bizarre” were clumsily worded. I rather had in mind the circus atmosphere that enveloped Jackson as his lifestyle and mentality grew more eccentric over the years — which is difficult to deny, I have to think. Note that I didn’t bring up the court cases or anything of that ilk; I was thinking more of his persona, appearance and living quarters, which evolved in the spotlight of the public eye in what many would probably consider to be a somewhat, well, weird fashion. All that said, I don’t doubt he was fundamentally a good person, and I agree that he absolutely touched many people’s lives in a highly positive way.
@Layne5 — I enjoyed your interpretation of “Jam,” makes a lot of sense.
@J-Bone — I liked “Dangerous” a great deal, though not as much as “Off the Wall.” Believe me, though, I am far from a music critic.
@morinen — I feel the “Leave Me Alone” video goes along with your point, though when you exhibit the quirks Jackson did, you’ll get psychoanalyzed to the moon. He was kind of like a real-life Edward Scissorhands in that regard.
Mr. Horowitz: Thank you for your kind reply. I do believe that Jackson was not as eccentric as we were led to believe. He lived an extremely isolated life from the rest of the world because he had to. The man couldn’t walk out of the door without crowds and paparazzi in his face. And if you pay attention to the unguarded Jackson in ‘This is It’you will see a perfectionist and gentle man whose mentality appears quite solid. He did not behave as a typical rock star, now did he? No groupies or drunken sprees or arrogant press statements. He was simply very different from anyone else and it is very sad that he wasn’t appreciated for who he was and what he gave to all of us. There is a book soon to be published (Sterling) by Joe Vogel, “Man in the Music: The Creative Life and Work of Michael Jackson.” You might consider reading it. Quite informative.
Mr. Horowitz-I appreciate your willingness to rethink your wording. Jackson certainly did not descend into madness. He was still a vibrant, caring musical genius and perfectionist to the end. As the most interviewed, most photographed, most media stalked individual in history, it had to be incredibly difficult to lead a private life. I love the Jam video and feel it is overlooked as a testament to the genius of two incredibly successful and powerful African Anerican men. There were a lot of great comments here for a change and that was also appreciated. For far too long, the media has been allowed to get away with their one-sided chars three portral of Jackson. Thanks for being Koenig minded.
Mr. Horowitz: a short look into what Jackson had to contend with…[www.youtube.com]
Yeah, that is a cool clip. No doubt. Love the bit at the end. Never fails to make ya smile.