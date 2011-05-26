Where Are They Now: Wayne Simien

It’s hard to forget the name Wayne Simien. And I doubt anyone in Kansas ever will. This January, the 28-year-old had his No. 23 jersey hoisted into the rafters at Allen Fieldhouse with the hardware to deserve it. Consensus First-Team All-American. Big 12 Player of the Year. A 110-28 record from 2002-05 with the Jayhawks, winning three Big 12 titles and reaching two Final Fours and an Elite Eight. Oh yeah, and he ranks 12th all-time at KU in scoring, seventh in rebounding and fourth in double-doubles. Not bad. But despite all the success, Simien found himself searching for something greater than basketball, becoming a born-again Christian in 2003.
With the Miami Heat in pursuit of another NBA title, you’d be remiss to forget that Simien won a championship in South Beach as a rookie after being selected 29th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft. Having retired from professional basketball in 2009, Simien now spends his time ministering through Called To Greatness, a Christian-based sports organization he started in Lawrence, and volunteers as a KU Religious Advisor and Mentor of Student Athlete Development. Here’s his story in his own words:
If Simien’s story interests you, be sure to read Sarah Henning’s great piece in the Lawrence Journal-World that was published following his retirement from hoops.
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
wow. Serious respect for this kid… not sure I could give up what he had for something I believed in.
what a waste of ‘god given’ talent
Respect.
More power to him
FINANCIALLY…POOR DECISION OBVIOUSLY…HOWEVER HUMAN LOVE IS WORTH MORE IN THE EYES OF GOD..
That was real. That’s the type of stuff I want to see more of, and less filler.
That is what the gospel does- it changes people- great testimony
The love of Christ is truly amazing.
That is probably a better time spent than sitting on the bench as the 12th man in the NBA.
Awesome! I’m sure some here will try to clown him but it’s obvious this brotha’s life was dramatically changed and for the better. Now that is a true role model!
Great post. Need more like this. I always thought hed end up like a PJ Brown whos never great but is a solid contributor for 10 years. Good to see things worked out for him in life. Very cool
How wonderful for him to realize at such a young age that “money isn’t everything” and that there are more things in life that are important.Like peace of mind and and happiness within yourself.
Great story…great guy
Great story…but he’s got a ring so that makes him better than lebron right?? haha had to
God will bless and honour you, Wayne Simien.
Also, great quoted scripture.
Ladies and Gentlemen, Jesus is alive.