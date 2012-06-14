Who is the best point guard in the NBA and why? Answer this question in the comments below and you could find yourself featured in the next issue of Dime Magazine…

You could say Kevin Durant, with his 7-4 wingspan and Pterodactyl coverage of the court, has spawned a new breed of player. You could say the same thing about LeBron James. He’s literally the first player who ever gave some semblence of truth to the phrase too big, too fast, too strong. It doesn’t take a dose of Gregg Popovich‘s genius to realize there’s a reason these two are probably the best players in the game… no one’s seen anything like them before. Generation X has been pushed for a long time, and it’s finally here in the NBA. Nowhere is that more apparent than at the point guard position.

Way back in 2010 when we put Derrick Rose on the cover of Dime #63, we asked all of our readers what was the most important characteristic or skill needed in a point guard. Some of you said awareness. Others said ball control or command. One person even came with post moves. A point guard with post moves is a pretty deadly weapon. And while many of the game’s best lead guards are explosive and otherworldly athletes, they separate themselves because of the fundamentals. Rose has a clutch gene that’s matched by only a few players in the world. Chris Paul‘s ability to change speeds and his command of how to run an offense is virtually unparalleled. Deron Williams‘ ballhandling is just ridiculous. And even Russell Westbrook… he’s taken the next step as a point guard by learning this postseason how to dictate tempo.

We at Dime love the little guys, so naturally, this is a great time to be fans of the game. While the center position is dying, I’m not sure we’ve ever seen a point with so many great guards. I haven’t even mentioned Rajon Rondo yet and he might be the best of the bunch, lighting it up in these playoffs for 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 2.4 steals. Look at those numbers, and to think, many don’t even consider him a top five point guard.

Steve Nash nearly led the league in assists last year, and he’s 38 years old. Kyrie Irving is the reigning Rookie of the Year, and he’s only 20 years old. Such variety, such skill, so many differences.

Dime may believe D-Rose is the best in the game at the point guard spot, but with his season-ending cataclysmic knee injury, who knows what’ll happen next? Does CP3 reclaim his spot? Does D-Will remind everyone why he was considered the best in the game for a minute? It should make for some great battles in the future, and we’re not sure if this question can ever be answered. But we can try…

