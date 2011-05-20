Who’s Better: Derrick Rose Or Chris Paul?

So Derrick Rose or Chris Paul? We argue. You decide.
Chris Paul
Prior to Chris Paul’s injury, he was without a doubt the best point guard in the league. Steve Nash was getting old and the NBA’s other young promising point guards were (and still are) developing. However, what gave Chris Paul the advantage is that he was already developed. Now, after finishing up his sixth NBA season, some want to say he’s fallen off. Hypebeasts argue that his short-lived reign as the NBA’s best PG has come to an end, and after one phenomenal season by some guy out of Chicago, he’s no longer the best point guard the NBA has to offer. Pure blasphemy.
Nothing turns a fan off more than an injury. Someone can be the best and most idolized player in the league, but the second he gets hurt, he’s forgotten about instantly. When a player gets hurt, there’s no telling if, or how, they’re going to come back. So when Chris Paul got injured, it was almost like he had automatically revoked his best PG title. Nobody gave him the chance to come back off that injury and prove he hadn’t lost a step. They wrote him off immediately. Just because the best PG gets hurt for a season or so doesn’t mean you have to start looking for a new one right away.
The term “hypebeast” is used to describe those type of bandwagoners, which frankly, a lot of Derrick Rose fans are. He’s a great point guard and has an extremely bright future, but here is my knock against him. He’s a score-first point guard, which isn’t exactly conventional. His shoot-first mentality allows room for the argument that he isn’t exactly a point guard but rather a shooting guard playing a distributors position. The scoring point guard is almost like the scrambling quarterback. It looks great, but doesn’t necessarily get the job done. Also, if you compare their games, you can easily tell that while Rose is the superior athlete, Paul is the superior ballplayer. If you take away his speed and athleticism, what does Rose really have? Paul has a better handle, as well as a better understanding of creating shots for teammates. His natural basketball abilities and true point guard capabilities are superior to Derrick Rose’s, even if Rose is a better athlete.
I don’t want be the one to take anything away from Rose’s spectacular season. It was a great MVP campaign by a great player. In the offseason he dedicated himself to becoming a better player and he did just that. When Kevin Durant was getting all the preseason MVP talk this summer, D-Rose came out and asked, “Why can’t I be the MVP?” Then he backed it up by becoming the near-unanimous favorite to win it. He’s deserving of the achievement. However, his timing couldn’t be any more perfect.
With Boston taking a page out of San Antonio’s book, and putting it in cruise control until playoff time, and Miami getting their feet wet with each other this year, and Orlando pretty much falling off, the Eastern Conference was up for grabs. Rose took advantage of what was really his only year to win that MVP. Now that the Heat and the Knicks have gotten some experience together, it very well could be his only MVP. Rose had to strike while the iron was hot. It’d be pretty ridiculous to say that LeBron could never win another MVP because he plays with another superstar. Frankly, in my opinion, the only thing that kept him from three-peating as MVP is that his team’s record fell inferior to Rose’s. KD is overdue for his chance at the award, and I wouldn’t rule out OKC putting together a leage-best record during one of these upcoming years. Factor in all that and you can easily see that this season was Rose’s season before it even started. As a result, he is now a proud owner of the biggest bandwagon fanbase in the NBA.
It’s safe to say that with his first-round series against L.A, CP3 opened up a lot of eyes again, and reminded people that he is the best, and most complete point guard the league has seen in years. If that series wasn’t enough of a reminder, hopefully in the future he’s competing for championships. If that happens, no matter what team he’s playing on, I’m sure there won’t be any question as to who the best point guard in the NBA is any longer.
-JAIMIE CANTERBURY
Paul is the best point guard in the league
rose is the best 2guard playing point in the league
Rose — Dude is more humble!
If you say Rose is score first you haven’t watched games. He usually looks to pass first. The ball ends up coming back to him and he has to chuck up a shot at the end of a shot clock or throws up a half court buzzer. If he had teammates who consistently hit open shots or any shots he would dominate in assists. Chris Paul is more passive rather than looking to get others involved. He isn’t the number one option nor will he be double teamed. Rose is a point guard. There are not defined “roles” anymore. It’s win or go home, which Chris Paul could not.
Rose is the better player, but CP3 is the better PG.
Rose is shoot first and second. His basketball vision isn’t that of a high level PG. He is a high level scorer, one who can’t be stopped and a great face for the NBA moving forward but he’s over hyped right now. It was Dwight’s MVP he took this year.
Chris Paul has vision, handle and IQ that an elite PG needs. Paul also plays better defense… you think he’d like Jeff Teague rip his face off for 5 games in a series?
cp3. his only weakness is sometime’s he’s too unselfish to a fault.
This may be the toughest debate in the entire league.
DRose is the pg in the league not cuz he is MVP but he is a “scoring pg” (air quotes) but still avg 8ast a game despite limited scorers on team and that’s only 3 less than cp3 who is a pass first. Plus teams gear there defense to stop DRose with double,triple teams, and having athletic taller 2’s & 3’s guard him and he still finds a way to score where cp3 sees single coverage. And what cp3 did to lakers was nice but its the Lakers with the worst pgs and defense in league so I take that w a grain of salt. So its DRose hands down
Assists per game mean nothing. It’s how a player gets those assists and makes his teammates better. I’m not saying Rose isn’t a good passer, but guys like CP3, Nash, D-Will, and Kidd can make anyone look good with their court vision. On a side note, there’s a “Bird vs. Nowitzki” debate going on at Basketball Reference where a poster said “Of course Bird averaged more assists. He had 5 Hall of Fame teammates”. Anyone writing something that stupid has obviously never seen Larry Bird play.
Everyone has their own opinion as to what “role” a PG should play on a team. My opinion is the PG should be the floor general and strive to maximize the potential of his surrounding cast. With that said, I believe Chris Paul is the better PG in this comparison. He can turn “chicken shit into chicken salad” as Brock Lesnar would say.
Of course, Rose is a great franchise player, but realistically, if I’m following my definition of a true PG, I’ll take Paul every day.
Hmmmmm WELL
I watched Chris Paul carve us up in a 6 game series..
I also watched Derrick Rose murder us a whole regular season..
That being said i was straight SPOOKED thinking we would make it to the Finals to face the Bulls..
Ima go with Rose because he doesnt have NEARLY as many tricks (pulling, pushing, holding) as Paul but still gets it done..
And dont get me wrong thats not a jab at CP3.. u need players like that.. he teaches a hidden part of the game.. BUT Rose dont need that shit..
And also if need be Rose is a better scoring option.. Paul is a pass first PG while Rose is do whatever PG..
Chris Paul. Rose is really good though. More athletic and younger but that’s about where it stops for me.
Rose is an athlete. Chris Paul is a basketball player.
Chris Paul also had to do things differently this season under a new coach. Williams admitted this post season that he took the ball out of Paul’s hands a lot this season.
Rose is an athlete but he doesn’t have the BBIQ of CP3.
“rose is an athlete. Chris Paul is a basketball player”….thats crazy, yes rose is a better athlete, and CP3 might have a higher basketball I.Q. but just straight athletes dont when mvps and dont lead their teams to the best record in the NBA. Just because rose flashes you with freak athleticism and CP3 doesnt, dont let that blind the fact he has improved every aspect of his basketball game. Hes a “basketball Player” too trust me I’m a bulls fan I know about “athletes” that happen to play basketball see Eddie Robinson and Tyrus Thomas
Deron Williams is the best pg in the league, he averaged 20 & 10 of which neither of these guys did. This shouldn’t even be up for discussion
“The scoring point guard is almost like the scrambling quarterback. It looks great, but doesn’t necessarily get the job done” and yet the scrambling guy is in the conference finals and the other guy is sitting at home…
Anyone who says Rose is SIMPLY a scoring PG hasnt watched him enough..
He can make all the pases u want from a PG.. bounce passes, no looks, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY he’ll pass to INITIATE plays..
Some PG’s only go for the big shot (assist) Rose will help swing the ball if need be.. Paul is also guilty of this half the time but hes so crafty he actually gets his teammates open as opposed to feeding someone for a 50/50 shot..
Paul got him on BBIQ tho.. but then again Paul got THE WHOLE LEAGUE on BBIQ lol
My nod goes to CP3. Always been a fan. It is just the way he controls his team and the game. CP3 has the better shoe commercials albeit with a knockoff slogan.
Both players had injuries to their big men but NOLA has a very far dropoff from 1st to 2nd unit. Who hasn’t put DJ Mbenga on a poster? Yet, CP still led his team to the playoffs without his partner in crime.
Even without putting up stats, CP3 still leaves his imprints all over a game. While if Rose has a bad game Chicago still held the other team to less than 15 points in the 4th quarter.
Nice comparison
i can only hope that as a huge Chicago fan that Rose one day becomes the pg that Paul is.
Rose is very good and getting close to great. But CP3 is already great and could move into that legendary category the next few years if he’s healthy.
Paul just controls the entire game while Rose dominates. Thats the difference between the pgs.
“Even without putting up stats, CP3 still leaves his imprints all over a game. While if Rose has a bad game Chicago still held the other team to less than 15 points in the 4th quarter.”
True that
I HATE CP3’s game lol
Rose kills with his speed
anytime cp3 gets mentioned I feel deron williams should be mentioned synonomously as well. He hasn’t accomplished any more then williams has and IMO williams is the superior PG.
BUTTT bear in mind rose can destroy either of these guys. Forget this pass first nonsense. Rose is too good and too unstoppable to not be better than paul.
Rose is a better man-to-man guard with his athleticism (fighting through screens too) and his high floaters off the glass.
Paul is better team guard with his ungodly ability to use his dribble and seeing angles.
CP is better but I don’t see him exerting himself during the regular season until he gets better support, so we likely won’t see the Point God consistently. Rose is super young and will try to do 100, so he has potential to improve his already impressive game.
If your looking for passing Deron Williams is atop of them both. Chris Paul is efficent and is a model, but doesn’t bear the intangibles Rose and Willams have. But williams and paul don’t initiate every play as Rose. Rose aldo dominated them both thoroughly this season. Paul may be a “pure” point guard, but Rose is a basketball player point blank. Forget the classification of position. If I held a gun to your head and asked, Rose or Paul…99.9% of anyone wanting ot win will say Rose.
@King, agreed. *Cheers to that*
Drose carrer is a mirror of allen iverson…. he will not last in this league if he his a score first guard..
Chris paul simply played with punch of wack players other than D west. lets look at the role players marco belineli vs kyle korver yeah kyle korver is better, okay lets look at trevor ariza vs loul deng yeh loul deng is better, okay lets look at emeka okafor vs Joakim Noah yeah Noah is better now, boozer vs david west maybe a tie, then u got the bench players Willie Green? common son he was in the D-league a couple years ago. Bulls team is deep, and with a great experienced coach who actually made the system better for the bulls to have D-rose dominant the ball on offense and his mentality is only Defense!… Chris paul is the coach of the team runs plays and lets not forget his turn-over ratio is one of the best in the league at point guard that’s incredible, chris paul can score we’ve seen it previously when he averaged 22.00ppg and this year’s playoffs when he took-over, Chris paul led the league in steals 3 times, efficiency one, and has more tripple doubles than all the point guards except Jasson kidd look it up if am wrong which i doubt iam. if we put Cp3 with Tom Timbidou’s system cp3 will defenetly take the bulls deeper D-rose is a great player top 10 NBA player but chris paul simply rejuvanted stajacovic, chandler, and emeka okafor. cp3 is a general and D-rose is getting there but untill he learns to dominant without athletisism and rely on his teammates and actualy play defense then i will say he is better but untill then him and Russell Westbrook are shoot first Point guards.
cp3 and imo kinda easy rose is a tall iverson
Rose all day!!!! FAST DON’T LIE….Too big too fast and too strong!!!
Are u saying AI didnt last in the league?Are u fucking retarded?He put in 12 solid years.Paul is a animal but im taking D Rose and he gonna bully your team into submission.
That’s like asking who’s better, Wilt or Russell.
Their supporting casts are nearly identical, Boozer/West, Okafor/Noah, the 2-guards, etc. Maybe Deng>Ariza a bit but it’s not like Ariza is a total scrub.
Difference is Rose led the bulls to 62 wins and they’re still playing.
Plus, Rose doesn’t punch players in the nuts.
Deron when he was with the jazz, in a true team basketball system WAS the best pg in the game…. now its a toss up.. but do you guys know about real basketball
The only reason derrick rose is scoring a lot of points is because that’s what THIBS wants him to do. Ive watched derrick rose since he was at simeon high school, the knock on him was that he was was TOO unselfish, he would always try to defer to teammates first. Even at Memphis, Calipari and Rod Strickland worked they butts off to get him to realize how good HE was. They also said that he was too unselfish and that they needed him to shoot more to have the best chance to win. Now that he has finally gotten aggressive and is doing what the COACHES want him to do, people are saying he’s a score first PG. Which is totally untrue… He would rather not score, but its not like the bulls have ANYONE else that can create they own shot. With THIBS being a EXTREMELY STRICT coach, if he didnt want derrick rose shooting that much, he would have been benched.. just like carlos boozer was when he started hogging earlier in the year. I Like CP3- but his career is descending and rose is ascending.
DRose = Iverson in his MVP year
CP3 = Jason Kidd with more scoring.
The best PG…
