Who’s Better: Dwight Howard Or Andrew Bynum?

In fact, take out Dwight Howard’s ridiculous night in the Bay late last week, and as crazy as it sounds, they’re playing almost to a standstill at times this season. Bynum has improved that much. Now, he has to keep it going.
We’ve had a lot of basketball fans come at us in the past week or so about this argument, which is made even more intriguing because these two could very well be traded for each other at some point. Whereas some will incredulously tell you there’s no comparison, other fans don’t believe it’s so cut and dry.
Our friends from LakersNation.com posted the recap from last night on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” where Shaquille O’Neal stuck to his script. He believes Bynum is the better player.
So who would you rather have as your pivot man for the next decade? We argue. You decide.
DWIGHT HOWARD
Laker fans have to be the funniest fans for any one team in the NBA. Now that Andrew Bynum is finally back up and running and Kobe has strung together a few good games, they have gotten back on their high horses. Bynum’s career to this point has been one filled with expectations and burdened by disappointments. However, Laker fans are more than excited to see the big fella healthy and playing well again. So far this season he’s been making up for the absence of Lamar Odom on the glass, having his best rebounding season since he’s been a pro. He’s showing signs that he’s ready to be an All-Star and has accepted a significant role on the Lakers. However my biggest pet peeve with Laker fans is that they always amplify things to the max.
They’ll always find a way to turn the bad into good. After going through what was the most disappointing offseason for any NBA team, the Lakers went into this season without much to be happy about. With their failed attempt at Chris Paul, and Dwight Howard being taken off the market, Laker fans were livid prior to the start of the season. Before he had been taken off the market, Jim Buss told Orlando that everyone not named Kobe was available. Orlando wisely refused to be swindled, and held onto Dwight.
Now that Bynum has come out of the gates on a mission, and is having his best season to date (which still isn’t saying much), he’s suddenly better than Dwight Howard? Oh please!
This particular Who’s Better argument is dedicated to all of Laker nation because they are the only ones ridiculous enough to actually believe that Bynum has suddenly surpassed Howard as the best center in the league. It’s almost like they make themselves believe this nonsense to ease the pain of not getting Howard a little bit.
To give Bynum the credit he deserves, he is superior to Howard in one aspect: post moves. Howard has yet to develop a go-to move in the post. Everyone knows that. But his athletic ability makes up for it. Bynum is inferior to Howard in every aspect aside from that.
We reached out to Eddy Rivera, the Editor-in-Chief of Magic Basketball, a blog in ESPN’s TrueHoop network. While he says it’s hard to compare the two players given their differing roles, he believes Howard is a once-in-a-generation talent:
“Bynum is just a great talent,” Rivera wrote in an email. “Dwight is the slightly more efficient player on offense, even though Bynum is more polished in some ways and generally the better free-throw shooter. Where they’re worlds apart is defense. Dwight honestly has no peer in that sense, and I think that’s where the comparison ends. Bynum, just by his size, doesn’t have the athleticism and mobility to impact a game defensively like Dwight. That’s where Dwight shines.”
Dwight Howard is without a doubt the most dominant center the NBA has seen since Shaq. He’s averaged a double-double in all seven of his full seasons (and doing it again this year). On top of that, he’s started just about every game in every season while Bynum has never started more than 65 games and has averaged a double-double just once (a 35-game 2007-08 season). And for those of you that think this season has been any reason to call Bynum a better center, Dwight refreshed your memory with his 45-point, 23-rebound performance against the Warriors.
Arguing who’s better between the two is really not a fair argument. Bynum has the potential to be a great center in the league but he’s so injury prone that it’s hard to believe in him. To his defense, his stats are not a great reflection of what he can really do. He’s not far behind, but his lack of athleticism will always keep him inferior to Dwight. He will never have the same presence as Dwight on the defensive end of the floor, which is ultimately what makes a great center in today’s game.
Laker fans don’t really believe Bynum is a better center than Howard, but they simply use that as a way to convince themselves that everything is okay. If any Laker fan says they would honestly rather have Andrew Bynum than Dwight Howard don’t believe them because they are blatantly lying to your face.
-JAIMIE CANTERBURY
I’m a Laker fan and I say Dwight.
Bynum. He’d never shoot 21/39 from the free throw line.
As a LAKER FAN i’d say, DWIGHT HOWARD no doubt. Lakers will definitely benefit from Dwight more than ANDREW.. he’s more athletic, applies better defense, and Dwight is more injury free.. in fairness to Andrew, for me his offense is better then Dwight and has more impact to the team.. BOTTOMLINE: if BYNUM’s health wont be an issue even in the future, its not worth losing him and another star for Dwight, but reality bites, DWIGHT HOWARD is a better choice for LAKERS! can we get RICKY RUBIO too???
Howard can play Bynum role but i dont think Bynum can play Howard role…Howard LEADS his team to 50plus wins a year..top 5 D..single handly the reason they be n championship talks aka just one piece away..give Orlando any 2nd tier shootin guard or small forward ..Monta Ellis,Tyreke Evans,Iggy,Eric Gordon,n a couple others they HANDS DOWN 2nd best team n the East with a shot at the ring
@Big T….
Shaq could probably shoot worse than that in his prime. Are you saying Bynum is better than a prime Shaq based solely on FTs?
Using that reasoning, Bargnani is the best center in the league because of his high 3pt percentage.
unfortunately this debate can’t be taken seriously because bynum missed so much time with injuries. bynum is far more superior when it comes to post moves, but everyone (including lakers fans) are waiting for something to happen to him. it’s just history against him. but i think bynum is most skilled real center in past 6-7 years. on other hand, dwight with his power and health would be
Stupid debate.
A better debate would be
“Which is better Dime magazine or Slam Magazine?!?!?!
Just because Bynum has two post moves more then Dwight doesn’t make him a better basketball player. Bynum is only 8% better from the line at 52%.
Bynum has played 11 games this year and its only in these 11 games he comes close to Dwight (still inferior). How about we compare Lowry to Rose. With the small sample of this season you could say Lowry is better. Which he of course isn’t. (But he should be an AllStar, but thats another discussion).
There’s also this thing called injuries which has Bynum running and jumping like someone 5 years older then Dwight, when in fact he is 2 years younger. Bynum has missed almost 180 games over 6 seasons. Dwight? 5. Over 7 seasons.
Its an easy choice. For now. If Bynum does this all season long? Then lets have this discussion again next season.
Wow. OK. Here goes.
IF, I don’t know how to make it any bigger, IIIIFFFFF Bynum could stay healthy, I would take Bynum. Since he won’t stay healthy, I take Dwight. Bynum has a better post game, he is big, and he wants to be the man but Kobe won’t let him. Dwight is a freak athlete, but when he stops jumping as high as he does now, his game will be bad. Everything he does is based on him jumping really, really high. Plus he is just too wishy washy with no mean streak.
I take a really big guy who can play over a big guy who can jump. I take said big guy over said really big guy if really big guy only plays in 50 or so games a year.
I think I might take Monroe over Bynum.
If their teams were reversed would this be a topic?
Wouldnt the clear cut winner be the guy who can shut your opponent down with his defense and grab every rebound? If Dwight were happy with the way his situation was going, I think hed be smashing teams more.
Darvin Ham is an assistant coach with the Lakere?!?!?!
Up next… Monroe vs. Hibbert or Mcgee vs. Jordan or Okafor vs. Bogut or Chandler vs. M. Gasol.
Why does Dwight’s picture have him looking like a tall as$ gucci man?
I’m 65 year old saw them all from Russell to Stilt and you guys don’t have a clue what the hell you are talking about I’m putting my money on Andrew Bynum I saw many players like Dwight Howard if he holds up another 5 years count yourselves lucky.Dwight is nothing but a power foward unable to guard 7 foot centers. The only reason he scored those points in Golden State was because Kwame was injured. When he played the Knick Chandler held him down. Guys like Kendrick Perkins and Bynum give him hell.
@JAY
The question is loaded – “who would you rather have as your pivot man for the next decade”?
Well, there are a lot of variables. If I’m looking at this from a Laker’s fan perspective, given the fact we already have a leadership role fulfilled with the likes of Kobe, I’d rather have Bynum. Howard is better from a defensive perspective, and can be very dominant at times, but his offensive game is far from attractive. Bynum has a solid mid-ranged game, shoots free throws consistently, and continually develops his moves on the block. My only gripe with Bynum is his lack of consistency on the other end. I’ve seen some games where he’s a force defensively – where he gets after it on help defense, etc. Part of the problem have been his injuries, which have hindered his ability to move and get off the ground.
Now, if I’m compiling a team from scratch, and I don’t have a designated superstar on my team, I’d rather have Howard. Howard can “carry the load” so to speak, and while his offensive game may not be as polished as Bynum, he definitely requires attention and double-teams on the block, which creates opportunities for the surrounding support group. Howard can also play bigger minutes (assuming he stays out of foul trouble), and has had a tendency to stay healthy, so he’d be more beneficial as a franchise player.
So, it’s all variable at this point. I do think that Bynum is asserting himself as more of a “physical” presence, as opposed to just another big body lurking around the middle. So, who knows what will happen in a couple years? If Bynum stays healthy and asserts himself as a defensive force, I’d be more likely to lean his direction on this argument. But right now, depending on the supporting staff, I could go either way.
This is a fucken ploy by LA to bring Howard’s value down to Bynum’s. I love Bynum and all and will keep on supporting him but Orlando is messed up if they fall for this shenanigans .
Ummmmmmmmmmm Howard..
But only by few hairs.. Not one hair but a few lol
Dont forget Howard got a team full of people who couldnt guard a waffle and they always finish good in defense..
i wont even read this article come on dime really???? wow dwight been doin his thing he has solidified hisself as the best center in the league!BY FAR!….smh
Steel vs. glass
Dwight’s game the other day showed why the Man of Steel is better than the Man with Glass Ankles. A guard drove through the lane, Dwight stepped up made the guard pass to the opposite wing then slid back to box out his man, and got the board.
Bynum is too busy swinging for blocks to play real defense. Can he score? Sure. When your SG is being double and triple teamed there’s room to make moves. Can he board? Sure. He’s playing with a soft PF and a SG who shoots more than he breathes.
Howard. Easy as shit.
Because Bynum would get injured if he ever shot 39 freethrows in one game…
Dwight is obviously the more athletic one. But what happens when he looses his athleticism? When he can’t jump any more to block shots. When he can’t jump anymore to dunk over people. Bynum does not & will never jump out of the gym. But his is a very polished post player. We’ve seen him take you with a spin & score with his left or his right. We’ve seen aggression & Bynum goes up for a thunderous dunk. Go back a few seasons ago to the year the Lakers acquired Gasol from Memphis. Who was there second leading scorer behind Kobe? This is a copy & paste from ESPN: Bynum before he was hurt, he was averaging 26.2 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks and shooting 65.3 percent from the field. So how isn’t Bynum a valuable player? Ok, injuries have slowed him down. But also (my fav player) Kobe Bryant has slowed him down. Watch this video. [youtu.be]
Let’s counter athleticism with height. What if Bynum weren’t 7 feet?
Dwight would still make it as a more than serviceable undersized inside player and Bynum? He’d be just another import struggling in China…
Jaimie Canterbury must be omniscient! A basketball-Moses, speaking for an entity (Lakers fans) that he generalizes to a fault.
If Los Angeles was not playing Orlando the night after Miami, I would guarantee Canterbury that Bynum would dominate Howard. As it stands, he will be reduced to equalling Howard’s output.
Relative to injuries, I would be prone to them as well if my teammates remained underneath my feet as I landed for rebounds & crashed into my knees, intermittently.
Bynum is better offensively than Howard, and his defensive discrepancy is molecular, at worst.
Los Angeles must have eliminated or embarrassed Canterbury’s teams annually, for I see no other reason for him writing with such vitriolic prose.
todays centers are shit
This is rather similar to how Jordan fans compare said demi-god to his contemporary counter-part: Kobe Bryant…
It ultimately becomes an, “IF YOU DON’T AGREE WITH ME THEN YOU ARE WRONG. WRONG, WRONG, WRONG. YOU’RE LYING.” Excellent hire, with Canterbury, DIME. Great decision.
Thirdly, when did Howard become a “special talent” on offence? LOL
Just what we need another superfluous douchebag on meth. Are you shitting me?
@ Canterbury
@ Canterbury

Go get some pussy, my man.
Dwight ain’t THAT MUCH BETTER than AB. You wouldn’t find one Laker fan that wouldn’t trade Bynum for Dwight when the lockout lifted. That’s clear as day. This argument should really be “Does Bynum have a higher ceiling than Dwight if he stays healthy?” Obviously, he does. Dwight’s peaked as a defender, rebounder and is the anti-Kobe in that he comes back with less offensive polish each year.
Everybody remember the Tim Duncan bankshot Dwight pulled out last season? Has anybody seen it this season? Why do you not polish that and bring it back?
Bynum on the other hand is exploding into his potential.
After every Laker game, we ask why Kobe ain’t takin advantage of his beast inside. We ask because the kid is showing signs of being able to do more. I know players 6’6 to 6’10 whose footwork can’t compare to a 7 footer walkin around at 290+ lbs.
Bynum comes with a new post move every year. Even though, he can power thru every other center one on one, he still breaks em down with up-n-unders, hooks, sweepthrus o the middle, hard one way, spins to the other. Kids clownin Darvin Ham would be smart to realize that Ham is workin on AB on his balance. This is important because AB is basically finding which way the defender is leaning and either powering thru them if he’s stronger or just going around them. As a coach, watching Bynum work offensively is gonna be on mandatory watching for any big I coach. He rebounds just as well as Dwight cuz he’s longer. He picks defenses apart out of the double team; and when Kobe’s looking for him like last night, he’ll do the smart thing and kick the rock out, then repost even deeper.
Apparently, only Big I and rondo understand that there’s more to paying basketball than dunks and swatting shots out to the popcorn man. Big I said something some of you kids need to get up on: When Dwight’s hops go, his game is done. He’s never shown the floor game that Bynum had even as a rook. Dwight’s pretty much a bigger Ben Wallace. We saw what happened to Ben when his hops left him. There was a reason Detroit let him go. The fall was quick. Look for the same things with DeAndre and Javale AND Dwight as soon as they hit 31. Then watch players like Bogut, Marc Gasol, Roy Hibbert AND Bynum who will still be effective and productive way past 30.
Of course, the average ‘fan’ thinks Blake Griffin is a better player than Kevin Love and Lamarcus Aldridge cuz he can put the ball between his legs n dunk…
Once again, if you at all confused, please youtube the 09 Finals and watch how easily Bynum shut down Howard with one healthy leg. I’ll take an even up trade for Dwight, but definitely not for both Bynum n Gasol.
Don’t Believe the Hype!
@ the dude who posted this:
“Bynum is too busy swinging for blocks to play real defense” – You ignorant and don’t understand the particulars of basketball. You won’t find one knowledgable hoops fan who would say “Bynum is too busy swinging for blocks to play real defense”
Really? You wrote that, then actually hit “Submit comment”? Lol
A superfluous douchebag on meth! What a miserable life I have a led.
Having said that, stay out of my (couch-analytical) territory, as it were, En Fuego.
I swear, Bynum has won more games hypothetically than any NBA player in history. He’s a hypothetical Hall of Famer.
“If Bynum was healthy,” according to L.A./Bynum fans, the Lakers would have like 2-3 more championships and Bynum would be challenging Shaq as the greatest Lakers center post-Kareem.
Forget “if” and focus on reality.
* The reality is that Dwight Howard has won a handful of NBA Defensive Player of the Year trophies.
* The reality is that Howard routinely leads the league in rebounding and shot-blocking. He was #1 in total rebounds 5 years in a row until Kevin Love topped him last year.
* The reality is that Howard has averaged 18.2 points per game during his career. As much criticism as he gets for his offensive deficiencies, Howard still has a higher scoring average than Kevin McHale, Dave Cowens, Zach Randolph, Artis Gilmore, Alonzo Mourning, Bill Russell, Rik Smits, Shawn Kemp, Rasheed Wallace, Robert Parish, Jermaine O’Neal AND … Andrew Bynum to name a few.
* The reality is that Howard connects on 57% of his field goals, the fourth-highest percentage of ALL-TIME. Pretty offensive moves is about perception, but the reality is that Howard is an effective offensive player who does not hurt his team in that area.
* The reality is that Howard rarely misses games, whereas Bynum misses a lot.
Bynum is good, and has potential to be great. Howard IS great.
“The reality is that Howard has averaged 18.2 points per game during his career. As much criticism as he gets for his offensive deficiencies, Howard still has a higher scoring average than Kevin McHale, Dave Cowens, Zach Randolph, Artis Gilmore, Alonzo Mourning, Bill Russell, Rik Smits, Shawn Kemp, Rasheed Wallace, Robert Parish, Jermaine O’Neal AND … Andrew Bynum to name a few.”
this is stupid. in this stats, they are counting years of players past their prime. check for example zoe’s stats when he was same age as dwight now.
then, remember what you wrote here, and check it after ten years from now. and see what is dwight’s average.
thank you
@yoda — And we’re also counting Dwight’s first two years when he was an 18/19-year-old kid learning the NBA game.
@yoda — I did what you suggested, and Alonzo’s single-season career highs are 23.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.9 blocks. He did all of those between the ages of 25 and 29.
Dwight’s single-season career highs are 22.9 points, 14.8 boards and 2.9 blocks. And he just turned 26 years old. So it stands to reason that he could still get better as a scorer and top Zo’s 23.2 average.
So now what’s your point?
@ Austin – for everything you just posted, I could throw out stats or opinions refuting why Dwight could and should be better thanks mostly to his lack of competition at the center position where the best centers were either past their prime(Shaq, JO, Camby) hurt(Bynum, Bogut, Chandler. Yao), fat(Eddy Curry) or mostly powerforwards masquerading as centers(Horford, Al Jeff, Amare, Okafor, Gasol, Sheed, Ben Wallace, Bargnani, Duncan(ummm))
None of the players you posted are their teams first options aside from Gilmore, Mourning n Z-Bo with Gay out.
What does that say about Dwight’s post game that Bynum’s shooting more than Dwight this season, yet he plays with Kobe…
Dudes always complain that Dwight should get the ball more when Orlando starts jacking 3s but at this point, we should realize that the offense can’t go thru Dwight. This is a player who’s career high FGA was 13.4 last season. If he wasn’t gettin grabbed and sent to the line, he’s barely average 15ppg.
Howard shooting 57% isn’t a testament to any kinda good offense. It’s the fact that all he does is catch n try to dunk. You dunk 300 times a year, your fg %age should be high.
The main issue is Laker fans been sayin for years, “IF” this kid could stay healthy.
Well, now it’s a reality. Even with Kobe jackin like it’s 2005, the kid is still blossoming.
I agree that Dwight is great but the gap that used to exist between the two of them is narrowing LITERALLY, by the day…
The most unanimously approved top player at his position off of 3 straight DPOYS against a walking hypothetical?
@KDizzle — The issue isn’t whether Dwight could be a better scorer. It’s obvious that he could add a lot to his offensive game. The question is whether he’s better than Bynum.
All Dwight does is catch and dunk? Not really, but OK if that’s what you think. And yet Dwight still scores more points and shoots a higher percentage on his FGs than Bynum, so obviously catching and dunking is working for him a little better than Bynum’s arsenal of moves is working for him.
Now if you’re correct that McHale, Cowens, Russell, Smits, Kemp, Rasheed, Parish J.O. and Bynum were not the #1 options on their teams … and if you’re also correct that Zo, Gimore and Z-Bo were #1 options … than it’s also a fact that Dwight is the only person on that list to be the #1 option on an NBA Finals team. That has to count for something, right? (I’d argue that Kemp was the #1 option on the Sonics Finals team, though.)
“Well, now it’s a reality” that Bynum is healthy? It’s been 11 games. Let’s see how it plays out.
catdaddy – Take height out of the equation? Are you high? Best PG ever, but take handles and shooting out of the equation. Better yet, make height the only different part about any 2 players. Exactly the same across the board. Same shot, handles, skills, everything, but one guy is 6’3″ and the other is 6’8″. Regardless of what ladies tell you, size matters.
Dwight has a couple of things going for him that Bynum doesn’t.
1) Health. Bynum probably doesn’t have it.
2) Dwight is the first option. Bynum was #4 (Kobe, Gasol, Odom), and is #3 now.
3) Dwight doesn’t play with Kobe.
Dwight’s numbers would vanish if he played with Kobe and Gasol. He’d still get boards, but no plays would be run for him. Bynum would go apeshit in Orlando as the first option. Of course he would die after 50 games, the guy has worse knees than I do. I would take Dwight Howard, but only because Bynum’s injury history is too much to deal with. Now Howard has added the Clippers to his trade list. I don’t wish bad on people, but I hope Dwight Howard tears his ACL and nobody will take him. And Orlando signs him to a low deal.
Why do people talk like Dwight is completely useless on offense? People are talking like he’s Ben Wallace or Joakim Noah, both of who can only finish if they are dunking the ball, and both of them can’t create their own shot to save their lives.
Dwight has an aight hook shot (released at about 12ft, who is even thinking of blocking that?), some pretty good spin moves and some pretty decent foot work. The guy is stronger and quicker than Bynum, nearly as long, way more athletic and really only lacks a few post moves and a softer touch. People are making it out like Bynum is 5x better than Dwight or something, but here are the facts…Bynum has never been the focal point of the offense (and never will on the Lakers), Bynum isn’t that much of a better free throw shooter than Dwight (he’s about Rondo’s level), and Bynum has been in league 7 years (and people are STILL talking about potential).
Dwight has been in the league for years, and he’s been DOING SHIT for years. People don’t talk about fucking potential with Dwight, they talk about a guy who completely changes a team’s defense to the point where you can surround them with guys like Redick, Hedo, and Ryan Anderson, and still have a top 3 defense in the league. That’s THREE fucking white guys in the starting lineup, and Dwight is still holding it down. Dwight has the biggest defensive impact in the league, without any doubt at all. If the refs weren’t such big fucking pussies, Dwight’s impact would be even bigger.
Once Bynum becomes the best guy on his own team, lets start a conversation about who is better. I don’t think any of Dwight’s teammates have been caught on tape talking about shipping his ass out eh? Bynum, if not injured, will probably be suspended because he has to bust out into some douchebag shit at least a few times each season. Let the guy play more than 11 games in a row before crowning him the best at anything. Honestly, if he played for a team like the Bucks, people would barely be talking about him and this weak discussion wouldn’t even be thought about.
LOL. Nah, Bynum, like Perkins before him, is overrated because of the team he plays for.
Should’ve been Bogut vs Bynum.
Somebody up there said it. It’s just a Lakers’ ploy to bring down Dwight at Bynum’s level…
Really!?really?
I’m 100% a Lakers tragic but on a better team DH12 would dominate like he did in the Orlando playoff years and if he came to L.A. It’s all over. Saying that though the Lakers have put so much work into Bynum & it’s now just showing up constantly opposed to here & there. Either way we have a great C but would Dwight mirror what Shaq did when he moved to L.A. and become a future HOF….???
i wonder the % of people here saying dwight strictly because they don’t like anything purple/gold.
Wow. Jamie said it all.
The only people that I’ve seen posting that AB is better than Howard are Laker fans. Jamie said that Lakers fans usually have their boy’s back…and then Greif comes with a bunch of quotes from Kobe and a Lakers blogger! Lol.
It’s not by a mile, but it’s not by an inch, either. Dwight Howard all day.
As AB said, for all of Bynum’s moves, he doesn’t shoot as well as Howard. He’s behind Howard in rebounding and blocks, so he’s not as good on defense. If you think that Howard’s getting those stats because he’s more featured on offense…eh, not really. Howard, the star on his team, has a usage rate of 23.3. Meanwhile, Bynum, even playing next to Kobe, has a usage rate of 21.3.
More athletic, better on offense, better on defense, more durable…what exactly does Bynum do better than Howard? Shoot free throws? Please.
BTW, my hat is off to all the Lakers fans on here without purple and gold glasses on. You are brave, brave souls, and when the rest of your brethren cast you out of their tower on the hill, you’ll have millions of basketball fans waiting for you with open arms.
BTW, Al Jefferson has the same number of blocks as Bynum, is averaging 5 boards less, but is scoring 2 points more per game.
IS HE BETTER THAN DWIGHT HOWARD?!?! He’s about as good as Bynum, that’s all I know.
(sorry for triple post) Oh, and for anyone that’s hating on Dwight’s FT%, realize that Bynum is 42nd in the league for Centers while Howard is 51st. Throw out Kurt Thomas, Dexter Pittman, Mehmet Okur, and Semih Erden (combined: 26 FTA) and that’s FIVE SPOTS separating the two.
Bynum is having a good year, SO FAR. Howard, despite playing butthurt, is having a better year. Combine the injury history with past accomplishments, and I don’t see how this is a debate.
@ Austin
Ok, so Zoe might not be shiniest example there. Mchale had season with 26+ points (about his sixth or seventh season) while playing with one of top 5 players of all time, who was leading scorer for that team. Yet, at the end of his career Mchale had like 10ppg (same as his first 2 years). Shaq in his prime average around 28ppg, but last 3-4 years of his career average was like 12ppg. Most of big time players have big dip in average at the end of career. So my point is that is unfair that you take 26 year’s old career average with someone who played at 35ish (in one case one of mentioned above missed season and half and then played on someone else’s kidney). What I posted above has nothing with topic if this poll, it’s just pointing out that you can’t compare stats of someone in his prime with someone who kept playing past his prime. You can take almost every other players and compare prime time stats and after 33+ years. The Dream, Admiral, etc… Only few players in NBA managed to keep their stats after certain age are Jordan and Kobe’s doing decent job at that.
Lol @ Dagwaller.
It’ll be alright, bruh
Yawn. Dwight. It’s not even fair. No further discussion needed.
@ K Diz – lol ok I went off on a bit of a rant there. But really, if someone did a piece, “Who’s better, Kobe or Nick Young?” you’d think it was pretty stupid, too. And only idiot Washington fans would support Nick Young.