Who’s Better: Jabari Parker Or Julius Randle?

We haven’t been this excited for a college basketball season in a long time. The freshman class is so deep this year that its most hyped prospect () has been a bit of a letdown so far and yet hardly anyone is talking about that. That’s because Jabari Parker of Duke and Kentucky’s Julius Randle have been so explosive, so unstoppable, so obviously on another level from almost every other player in the country.

In five games so far, Parker has yet to score less than 21 points for the 4-1 Blue Devils. In five games so far, Randle has yet to grab less than 10 rebounds for the 4-1 Wildcats.

Both are going top five in next summer’s NBA Draft. But which player is better? Parker or Randle? We argue. You decide.

JABARI PARKER

I haven’t been captivated by college basketball in a long time. I mean, me and her have always remained in touch. We have constant flirtations, an on and off again relationship. After watching the debut of arguably the best freshman class ever, my love for college hoops is back.

After watching Julius Randle â€“ the boy is a bad man â€“ I saw why scouts were salivating over the young phenom. Yet, while his brute and aggressive force was a pleasure to watch, I realized he didn’t have the same intensity on the defense end. There were times where he would haplessly watch Michigan St decimate his squad on the break.

Then I watched the Kansas and Duke game and I fell in love with Jabari Parker’s game. It’s visibly apparent that unlike his other first-year adversaries, he’s the most NBA ready. With a silky smooth jumper that is reminiscent of Carmelo Anthony and an NBA body that can match up against opposing small forwards in the league, why wouldn’t you take Parker right now?

Parker has posted over 20 points in all five of his games to start his young collegiate career. We might as well dub him with the nickname Buckets because that’s what he’ll bring you. Just like ‘Melo, he’s the one man that can destroy when he goes into triple-threat mode. You want him to spot up? Splash. You want him to go off the dribble? No problem. Water. You want him to go down on the block and enter beast mode. Ok you got it.

Parker is also proving he’s capable of being a one-man fast break, hushing the critics about his athleticism. Go check his game against East Carolina when he humiliated their entire squad by bobbing and weaving and jamming it down. It was virtually a one-on-five on that possession.

Let’s rewind back to the Kansas game when he was matched up against the No. 1 player in his class, Andrew Wiggins. Spectators and doubters were in the building as the game was played in his hometown of Chicago. How did he fair? Try four three-pointers in the faces of Kansas defenders, including one four-point play, which was a dagger and huge in propelling Duke’s momentum in the first half. Granted his team took the loss, but he finished with 27 points and nine rebounds against Wiggins, who finished with 22 and eight. Through his first five games, Parker is averaging 22.4 points and shooting nearly 56 percent from the field and an almost unfathomable 65 percent from deep. That’s mighty efficient. He’s also averaging close to nine rebounds a game and is a double-double threat, posting 20 and 10 in two of those five contests.

What about the defensive end right? Against East Carolina, he was a human eraser as he finished with 6 blocks, sending everything back with no regard for anyone’s feelings.

Like I said, Julius Randle is a bad man. Andrew Wiggins is a bad man. Aaron Gordon is a bad man. But Jabari Parker is just absurdly filthy and as of right now, is towering over all of these players. If you haven’t, get familiar with Jabari Parker, as soon as possible.

-CARL LAMARRE

