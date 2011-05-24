Who’s Better: Joe Johnson Or Andre Iguodala?

While most will take J.J. immediately off reflex (better scorer, better team, better offensive player), Iguodala does things that maybe two or three other players in the whole league can do. He might just be the best perimeter defender in the world, as he showed us this whole year and even last summer during the World Championships. Plus, if you’re building a championship team would you rather have $56 million locked up in Iggy (a very high number as it is) or nearly $124 million to J.J.? Atlanta will be paying Johnson nearly $25 million in 2015-16 when he’ll be 34 years old.
Iggy gives you shutdown defense and versatility. Johnson gives you a creator, a shooter. Who would you rather have?
Johnson vs. Iguodala. We argue. You decide.
Joe Johnson
Joe Johnson is the closest thing to the Swiss Army Knife of the NBA. There’s not much the Atlanta Hawks’ guard can’t do.
He has the tightest handle of anyone 6-foot-7 or taller not named LeBron James, a picturesque jump shot and the vision of a point guard. But it’s his jumper that makes Johnson so dangerous. It’s also that jumper that makes him a better all-around basketball player than the Philadelphia 76ers’ Andre Iguodala.
Unlike Iguodala, Johnson has the perimeter game that opens up the offense for the rest of his team. Johnson can make defenders pay for over-helping off the ball and when he has possession, his outside potential keeps those defenders from dropping off Johnson and into passing lanes.
He averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game this season, and despite the criticism of his max contract, numbers like those have made Johnson an All-Star five times in his career.
At 240 pounds, put your average two-guard on him, and Johnson can post up and put a soft floater over the top of them in the lane. Get a big man on Johnson with a switch, and he’ll hit a three-pointer. Despite attempting 287 threes per season for 10 years, he has maintained an impressive 36.6% clip. Meanwhile, Iguodala shoots a lower percentage (33.7%) with significantly less attempts (215 per season).
That’s the difference. While Iguodala is arguably in line with Johnson as far as versatility goes, he hasn’t developed a consistent jump shot to put him into the elite company of those max contract scorers who can take over a game (though some people argue Johnson shouldn’t be in that discussion, either).
Come crunch time, give Johnson the ball and he’ll give you options. Though he won’t call for it as often as he probably should, he doesn’t lack confidence to take the last shot or make the pass to the open man once he does have the rock in his hands.
Look at Atlanta’s 88-85 Game 4 victory against Orlando in the first round. Johnson scored the final 10 points after Atlanta coach Larry Drew slid him over to the point guard slot, putting the ball in his hands.
Then, take the Game 1 victory over the top-seeded Bulls in the second round. Johnson controlled the offense, scoring 34 points in a game-deciding performance and hitting 5-of-5 from three-point land. He also recorded four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Could Iguodala put up a similar game-changing performance? Maybe once in a blue moon. But Iguodala’s lack of a perimeter offensive game ultimately makes him a Swiss Army Knife without the knife.
-KEVIN ZIMMERMAN
Joe can do what Andre can do …but can vice versa …which is score from variety of spots on the floor n your team best perimeter defender MUST guard Joe can compared to Andre….Joe Johnson is overpaid not overrated ..other than Wade n Kobe no 2guard is better…Manu got a case but he dont carry a franchise dont play 40mins a night for yrs n all 82 either…Manu is a “winner” cuz he simply played on better teams PERIOD
not
on the handles argument Joe got more than Lebron…DONT forget about Tyreke Evans…Lls
joe johnson.
they both can create for others.. joe can create for himself better. iggys alright creating for himself.. but when he does get himself open.. he doesn’t hit it often enough for people to pay attention.
iggys defense is better. but joe johnson isnt terrible at d either. to put in simple terms about their best qualities… joe johnsons offense is better than iggys defense.
I would take Iggy. JJ is paid max money and isn’t a max money player. He should be the second-best player on a team.
Iggy is an ideal SF to pair with a guard who can create offense through scoring and/or passing (i.e. CP3 or DWill). His role is to play defense and chip in on offense when he can. He shouldn’t be a go-to guy, similar to Shawn Marion. He’s just not a good fit on the Sixers, or conversely, the Sixers don’t have the right mix of complimentary players around him.
I have a strong preference toward two-way players, so I have to go with Iggy. That, and he’s paid appropriately. JJ is overpaid, and as a scorer, he’s far too passive at times. If he was more aggressive, maybe, but I’ll never be convinced he’s worth his contract.
^^forgot to add this line.
everything else is pretty much the same. pretty much the same player.
Andre is a max player also on his second contract just not his third DONT FORGET
JJ is the better offensive weapon.
AI is the better defender.
In no way what so ever can I agree with the statement from #6 jace.
I cant think of two areas where they are the same type player. They bring completely different things to a team. AI is much more like Josh Smith.
JJ is not a top10 offensive player imo, but AI is a top defender, so id take AI.
Iggy is a damn bum.If you not from Philly you wouldnt know.That dude is trash.Cant create shit for himself or others I dont know what games yall be watching.Cant shoot for shit.And all this great defender shit is bs because anytime he play a great offensive player he gets scorched.So its no debate.Hes not better than Jrue Holiday
Wow… that first post in this thread was ridiculous to read. Check that… the first 3 posts. Stay in school folks.
Iguodala for me, and the decision is easy. I’m not a big JJ fan because he seems to give up too easily. Once he writes off a game, he’s done shortly after the opening tip and there’s almost no hope getting him to mentally check back into a game. I like Iguodala’s tenacity and how he goes hard after 50/50 balls. No doubt JJ is a better scorer but AI affects games in ways that don’t show up in box scores. Switch the players around, and I like the Hawks w/ Iggy more than the Sixers w/ JJ. Iggy’s play is contagious… how good would a team consisting of Iggy, Hinrich, Josh Smith, Horford, and Crawford be. Iggy leads by example and with effort. JJ leads on the stat sheet. Iguodala, easy.
A guy who can play 3 positions, guard three positions, has court vision and a sweet jumper will always trump an athletic player who doesn’t seem to get better year after year.
@ JAY… we’ll all stay in school, and maybe while we’re learning you could stay at home and watch a few NBA games so you know what you’re talking about next time.
@ North – wow, cold haha. I agree with JAY, though – I love to read everyone’s posts and get their opinions, but sometimes, the writing on this page borders on illegible.
This is a good comparison. I wish Dime had done OJ Mayo and James Harden BEFORE this series, since Harden is ballin outrageous.
I think Joe is better. He is one of the more talented offensive players in the League, impacts the game as a scorer and playmaker, is solid defensively, and I’d trust him to carry an offense in the fourth quarter more than I’d trust Iguodala.
I keep hearing that Joe should be a secondary player, but didn’t he just lead his team to a playoff series win over the defending Eastern Conference finalists, then give the #1 overall seed a battle in Round 2? How much Joe is paid shouldn’t reflect negatively on him — it just means he has a good agent.
If Joe Johnson is your best and highest-paid player, your team is not competing for titles. End of story. Making it to the second round isn’t exactly padding Joe’s resume.
nobody in the league would win a title with that team….with Joe as your best player u aint gon be ass either ..when he comes to play he gives u a chance to win every night …do u wish he had more i dont give a fuck with him n shit of course u do but dont act like he dont get it in either
This is the swingman version of Dirk vs KG.
Great D/solid all-around game against shooter/scorer/game-changer
@Brown — “If Joe Johnson is your best and highest-paid player, your team is not competing for titles. End of story.”
I could say the same thing about more than half of the #1 options in the NBA, including Andre Iguodala. Only one team can win the championship every year, and only a handful of teams are true contenders.
If you’re one of those “championship or bust” types, you’re gonna have a tough time enjoying the sport. As a fan, all you can really ask for is that your team is competitive. If you’re lucky, they’re championship-caliber. If you’re really lucky, they’re legit contenders. Joe Johnson’s team cracks the Top 10, which is better than two-thirds of the League. Will he ever lead a championship team? Probably not. But neither did Dominique Wilkins, Charles Barkley, Steve Nash, George Gervin, Karl Malone and a ton of other great players.
@Austin
I completely agree that more than half the #1 options in the NBA won’t get to sniff the finals. But I can only cheer for a team so loudly when I know their ceiling is so low. That doesn’t make me any less a fan of the sport. The Warriors are awful and have been for almost the entire time I’ve been a fan. I’m still a fan, but I know they’re not going anywhere as the roster is currently constructed. Simply being entertaining isn’t how I want them to play. I want them to compete for titles. I know it won’t happen any time soon, but making the playoffs would be a step in the right direction.
As for Atlanta, I think they’ve peaked. With JJ as the top dog, I don’t see them going any farther than the second round.
The question was who would you rather have. JJ as a #1 option isn’t something I would hang my hat on as a GM or a fan. I wouldn’t do that with Iggy either. However, I do think Iggy could be a solid second or third option on a championship-calibre team. If I’m a GM trying to build a contender, I would rather have Iggy.
Joe Johnson could be a great second option, or even a 1B option, but as option 1A, he’s not taking his team anywhere and his salary says that he should be able to.
If my team gets beat in the playoffs, fine, good on the other team. So long as they had a chance to go far. There’s not much chance Atlanta goes anywhere farther than they did this year.
The players you listed at least played on contenders, it just didn’t happen, and there’s nothing wrong with that. At least they had a shot.
As a player JJ is better, who would I rather have on my team given their current contracts? AI2 by far.
They are both overpaid; JJ by a lot and AI2 by a little. JJ has made a team without a PG or C a consistent threat to get to the 2nd round every year. He got a max contract this year and suddenly everyone acts like he is garbage.
I’d like to see Atlanta get a C and a legit PG this off season and see what they can do without half of their team playing out of position.
JJ’s a better basketball player;
Iggy’s a better athlete.
joe.
JJ is the more polished basketball player
Iggy is an athlete who’s still learning the game
Big difference between the two? Iggy competes, JJ quits.
During the regular season, Iggy totally SHUT DOWN J. Johnson. Go check that out. So there, I would take Iggy.
He can shut down top scorers like ‘Melo and Kobe.
This season, his FG attempt ave. was 11 shots only but still able to ave. 14 pts. His coach didn’t want him to shoot much. Iggy never had the complimentary players, still ha can lead a team to the playoffs.
JJ has the complimentary players around him his team is still isn’t a contender.
JOE