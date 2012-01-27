Who’s Better: Kyle Lowry or Rajon Rondo?

Rondo is one of the most versatile guards in the game, but Lowry isn’t a slouch either. His numbers – 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists – scream All-Star, especially when you factor in his leadership role on one of the most surprising teams in the league.
So who do you think is better? Rajon Rondo or Kyle Lowry? We argue. You decide.
KYLE LOWRY
It seems like with each passing day, the NBA is truly becoming a point guard’s league. Cats at this position have no days off. When they go to sleep after finishing off one beast, they wake up the next day to face another. However, just because you’ve won a ‘ship or have had Tyga spit about you in the catchy “Rack City” joint, it doesn’t mean Rajon Rondo is bringing it enough right now to maintain his standing as an elite point guard. After all, the Boston Celtics are a below .500 team (8-9) struggling to stay ahead of the LeBron James-dissed Cleveland Cavaliers. Like a quarterback, a point guard is only as good as his squad’s record. The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are 7-1 in their last eight, and currently stand at 10-8 due in large part to their engine, Kyle Lowry.
There isn’t another player in the league that improved his game so significantly – with no major upgrades on their respective roster from last year to this year – than Lowry. Although here at Dime a cat like Ryan Anderson has received support to win the Most Improved Player award, Lowry plays the game’s toughest position. He warrants consideration for that honor as well. Even SB Nation’s The Dream Shake editor, Tom Martin, admits he doesn’t know what his potential ultimately is, but that Lowry does possess an uncanny ability to take his game to new heights.
“I don’t have a clue what Lowry’s ceiling is,” Martin wrote in an e-mail. “Lowry had his doubters who said he couldn’t shoot. He seems to have overcome that obstacle. He’s got a keen sense for the game and has some sort of wicked-effective motivational complex that gives him that extra boost where his physical attributes fail.”
Kevin McHale has all but given him the keys to the whip and he’s run with it in H-Town like fellow Philly native Meek Mill does so back at home. Posting a stat-line of 15.9 points, 8.8 dimes, 6.9 boards, and 2.0 cookies while shooting 40 percent from the field, 38 percent from downtown and 88 percent from the charity line, Lowry is a making a strong case to be an All-Star. His assists, rebounds, steals and free-throw shooting rank him third, first, fifth, and second among all PGs, respectively. The fact that he’s putting up near triple-double numbers on a nightly basis with Samuel Dalembert and Chandler Parsons starting alongside him means he’s making the most from what he’s got – not to mention that he’s stuck with scrubs like Jordan Hill and Hasheem Thabeet off the pine.
Lowry’s production can be attributed to his unyielding desire to use slights, as Martin mentioned, and his readily-apparent leadership skills, which are both areas that one can fairly question about Rondo. If he truly is a top five point guard in the league – as our own Josh Gotthelf believes – then why Rondo wasn’t good enough to be selected among the 20 finalists to potentially represent Team USA in London this summer? It would be safe to assume that Jerry Colangelo determined he lacked these key characteristics based on his performance as a Celtic and his stint donnin’ the red, white, and blue. Nonetheless, Lowry has proven to his Rockets teammates that he is every bit the hooper and leader.
“He’s the leader of this team, no question,” Martin continued in the e-mail. “Visibly, audibly, anything-blyâ€”he’s taking all of the right steps towards filling Chuck Hayes‘ old role. Lowry’s first to one off the bench to congratulate teammates, but he’s also ready and willing to criticize whenever necessary. When he’s on the floor, Houston actually stands a chance.”
Meanwhile, Rondo has the luxury of playing with three future Hall of Famers and they’re fighting just to stay in the playoff hunt in the East? While he’s clearly now the C’s best player, I’m not sure Rondo has completely maximized the opportunity presented to himself there. Outside of his opening day monster performance of 31 points, 13 dimes, five boards, and five cookies on 58 percent shooting and 9-of-12 from the line – in a losing effort to the woeful Knicks – Rondo hasn’t consistently raised his game to another level. The existing circumstances in Beantown virtually press for more to be done on his part, not less. The time has passed where Rondo could simply control the tempo of the game and be a problem to opponents just by passing the rock to The Big Three. Rondo needs to micromanage the situation to the point where he is incessantly affecting the game in all facets, but particularly in scoring.
Ultimately, what is the most disheartening realization concerning how “nice” Rondo is, is the fact that GM Danny Ainge has consistently and openly shopped him to numerous teams the past few years. In Ainge’s view, he doesn’t consider him a viable cornerstone for the Celtics as they eventually will begin their rebuilding process. Whether it was to the Pistons in 2009, the Hornets or the Pacers before this season, or even including him in the Kendrick Perkins deal to the Thunder, Rondo might as well be chop liver to Ainge since he is lusting for other players to join the men in green rather than to keep him. If you are a legitimate top-flight point guard in this league, unless you’re Chris Paul, you’re probably not getting traded on a whim. That said, GM Daryl Morey understands how valuable Lowry is to the Rockets and would have to thoroughly second-guess himself before thinking about dealing this diamond-in-the-rough point guard.
“As Lowry’s credentials as a player grow, so too do Morey’s as a GM,” Martin further explained in the e-mail. “It’s hard to see the two parting ways, especially since Lowry is the heart and soul of this squad. I think trading him would easily be the most difficult decision of Morey’s career.”
I’ll take the pit-bull of a point guard in Kyle Lowry any day, over someone who can’t hold his own in any fight like Rajon Rondo.
-FREDDY LOPEZ
Jonny! Any day. He knows how to win!
No truth to the thunder deal. Rondo was playing very well before the trade deadline for that to happen. End of season possibility? Maybe. Cs have record because 2 out of the 3 big trio came out of shape….blame the lockout. Rondo does need 2 maintain his a game once he returns from his injury. Then one can make fair assessment. Klow is probably the best pg in the west currently. Bump that Rubio hype. Well see if he can maintain it full season.
Wheres control? Ya know he gonna say lowry
I been sold on Lowry since ‘Nova. I’ll never forget this one play. He ripped Farmar in the NCAAs by diving between his legs for a ball as Jordan was still dribbling. Can’t teach that kinda heart. Give me Rondo, but it’s closer than people think.
Any article that mentions Chuck Hayes gets my vote. Based on this year alone, Lowry is putting up some impressive stat lines. However, because he is out of the spotlight, share pg duties most of his career, and plays on a team that could understandably finish either 10 games under or over .500. With the lack of expectations and the surprise factor, Lowry has the easier role, no one outside of Slim Thug & Beyonce cares if the Rockets win.
Rondo on the other hand has to not ruin the tail end of 3 HoF careers, deal with constant scrutiny from ‘control’ and basically do all of Lowry’s role.
Rondo is more valuable to his team but the more complete PG is Mr. Lowry.
as much as i like and respect you dime sometimes you guys write some stupid shit…Rondo shits on dude…i cant believe you guys actually put this up
@igetmoney01 — Last time they played, Lowry put up 20 points and 9 assists; Rondo had 4 points and 6 assists. The time before that, Lowry had 17 points, 8 dimes and 1 turnover; Rondo had 9 points, 12 dimes and 5 turnovers.
what happen to my response???
@austin are you really tryin to say hes better then rondo?? lol your crazy no need for debate on this one
I would take Rondo, but it’s not as much of a blowout as you’re making it seem. And you can’t ignore the fact that Lowry has outplayed him in their recent head-to-head matchups.
@ austin rondo rarely rarely gets out played even against rose and paul who knows what he was goin through them last couple games they played …rondo is way better then him hands down! no maybes no this no that only a fool would compare these 2…and im done
Been sitting on Lowry in my dynasties for years, where I also own Rondo… yeah I win.
It’s obvious some of you don’t watch any basket ball, little man is a brassy, and attacks with reckless abandon. One of the best players in the planet. A true super hero…ijs
One other thing for the ignorant… If Lowry was on the Celtics the last three seasons he would average a quad double, or about that.
I would take Lowry all day. For me, what Rondo does can be easily reproduced by other guards, just that they choose to help their team by outside shots also. Rondo was a match for the Celtics, but Lowry or others could have been more valuable to them all this time.
Lowry….that is all
i don’t live in USA (actually never been there) but does people still use “cat” term when they talk about someone?
for some reason every time i hear “cat” i think about williams in enter the dragon with: what do you know about this han cat? :)
I’ve only seen Lowry play a few times but I would take him over Rondo right now, although I would say I never really liked Rondo.
Lowry is a better defender than most people give him credit for. And he definitely has the better attitude. Not sure what McHale did or said to him in the offseason, but dude’s having a banner year. 16/9/7? You can’t argue that. Although his 40%FG and 3.5TOs a game are a bit alarming.
I’ll take Lowry any day of Rondo. I prefer my players to be more complete and Lowry is that.
I’d take Rondo, but only by a hair. I like what he brings to the table as a passer. Lowry gets great stats on a bad team, but has yet to prove he can lead a winner.
Granted, Rondo has had the benefit of better teammates, but he held it down while they were winning.
Lowry is a do-it-all player, but not since Magic has a do-it-all PG won big.
I like those types of guys, but only at the 2, 3 or 4. Positions that have some flexibility.
A PG that passes and a C that bangs are more valuable than a PG that bangs and a C that passes.
Good points on both sides, other than “igetmoney”. Shouting down other people’s arguments without actually having a point? Is this the new name of another poster…?