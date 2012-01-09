Why 6 High-Level Basketball Recruits Chose Small Colleges

We have seen players like Stephen Curry and Jimmer Fredette make it to the league from lower-level schools in recent years (although BYU isn’t all that low), but they weren’t recruited by high-major schools.
It is always interesting to see high-major level recruits turn down offers to help build a lower-level program up. For McCallum Jr., this strategy has had its ups and downs as the Titans, once considered contenders to win the Horizon League, are only 8-10 overall.
There is always a risk involved in choosing a lower-level school. The expectations will be high from the start. The recruit will be expected to be a leader from the start. For some kids coming straight out of high school, it could seem impossible to turn a program around.
We decided to look at recent recruits who have succeeded and failed in this in order to come up with a conclusion about whether it’s a good idea or not.
***
SUCCESS STORIES
Klay Thompson – Klay Thompson had offers from Michigan and Notre Dame coming out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California. He was considered one of the top small forwards in the class of 2008, yet he chose to go Washington State. While it was a Pac-10 school, they were not exactly a Michigan or Notre Dame. Thompson, however, chose the Cougars because he knew that was a place where he could play right away. He ended up averaging 19.6 points per game as a sophomore and 21.6 points per game as a junior. After his junior year, he left for the NBA and was picked 11th by the Golden State Warriors.
Kyle Casey – Never in a million years would anyone have guessed that Harvard would be able to build a program that would bring in high-major level players. Tommy Amaker and Jeremy Lin helped build the program to what it is today but Kyle Casey helped take it to another level on the recruiting scene. Lin was under-recruited in high school but still had interest from Stanford, Vanderbilt and Providence. In the end, he decided to go to Harvard. He proved that a player of his caliber could be comfortable and play right away at Harvard. This helped them attract high-level recruits such as Agunwa Okolie and Mike Hall, both of whom will play for Harvard next year.
Seth Curry – Unlike his older brother, Seth Curry had high-major interest in high school. Virginia Tech was in hot pursuit of his services. Curry decided on Liberty instead. At Liberty, Curry was the go-to guy right away and averaged 20.2 points per game. By dominating in the Big South his freshman year, Curry gave himself the exposure needed to play at a higher level in college basketball. After his freshman year, he transferred to Duke. By turning down Virginia Tech and being patient, Curry helped land himself a starting spot at Duke.
I was a member of a team in the Big South and was there during Seth Curry’s freshman year and I can say he was NOT the go-to guy at Liberty. He averaged the most points and took the most shots but he was incredibly inefficient and was the clear #2 to Anthony Smith.
Let me be clear: Curry is now a far better player than Smith but back then, Smith let Curry shoot more because he was a team player. At the end of the game, Liberty went through Smith or Kyle Ohman.
Also, Curry chose Liberty because he wanted to go to a small school for one year and then transfer. He didn’t go to get himself more exposure. He chose Liberty because he wanted a team that did not play Davidson and was close to home.
Ray McCullum will be a NBA PG. And a very good one at that. Kid has game. He just needed to recruit some of his talented friends to Detroit with him before he committed there.