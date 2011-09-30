Why Kevin Durant Is Better Than LeBron James

LeBron James will undoubtedly go down as the most physically talented player of all-time. His regular season numbers might even rival those of the great Michael Jordan by the time The King steps down from his throne. Unfortunately for James however, championship performance and clutch play largely separate the gifted from the elite in the NBA, and Kevin Durant’s playoff progression has him primed to soon eclipse James on the list of the league’s best players.
Think of these two players as high school students. James is the brainy freshman, busting through the classroom doors with enormous expectations. He soon delivers, rising to the top of the class and almost acing his first big test, the 2007 NBA Finals. But then, the pupil begins to display growing inconsistency, effortlessly breezing through the homework and quizzes but faltering at the end of the year under the pressure of final exams.
Finally, in his most difficult and important semester with the 2010-11 Miami Heat, he makes it through the entire term, just to fail altogether in his closing assessment. In the prime of his career, when the grades really count and the school of public opinion is looking on, he fails on the grandest of stages.
Meanwhile, Durant steadily advances through his classes. He gets off to a solid start as a freshman, and takes a steady course. As an upperclassman, Durant begins to distinguish himself, reaching the playoffs in his third year and the Western Conference Finals in his fourth. The youngster’s future appears full of promise, and teachers rave about his ability to pick up the performance of his classmates and produce under pressure.
You are an admissions officer, who would you accept?
All metaphors aside, the statistics don’t lie. Both James’ points per game (23.7) and field goal percentage (0.466) reached three-year playoff lows in the 2011 postseason. More importantly, however, last summer the so-called “Chosen One” suffered the greatest points per game disparity between regular season and Finals in NBA history, going from 26.7 points to a meager 17.8. For a bona fide superstar in the prime of his career, this pattern of underachievement is disturbing.
Durant on the other hand averaged 28.6 points per game in last summer’s playoffs, up nearly four points from his previous postseason and good for the highest 2011 playoff total of any NBA player. In addition, his postseason numbers improved in nearly every statistical category from the preceding year, including field goal percentage, three-point percentage, assists, rebounds, steals, and even turnovers.
durants extreme talent tend to only be on the offensive side of the court while Lebrons abilities extend from baseline to baseline. i think Brons rating as a player is boosted because of his defensive agression and the fact he can match up with almost any player on the court.
its like a little kid made 2 players on a basketball game. of course you only have so many attribute points so when making KD they put it all on offense (shooting, dunking, clutch, etc.) and then worried about defense. but when they made Lebron they put all rating bars to 80 and just sprinkled the rest of the points at passing and dunking.
all i saw was a lot of intangibles mentioned t o help support the idea thst durant is better. um, that’s not enough. lebron brings more to the team. and his talents are seen. i pick lebron 5 out of 5 times.
i usually love dime articles but this one is incredibly weak….with an odd, drawn out metaphor to start, and then bold, sweeping predictions to end.
cmon man. this is not journalism.
with all the hype that this article brings toward KD you still cant forget the fact that Lebron and his skill set took the horrible Cavs to the Finals. the Thunder have gone no where except home after the 2nd round of the playoffs and thats with KD averaging 28.6PPG.
I’m an admissions counselor at a relatively selective University. I mention this because I feel compelled to tell you that was quite possibly the worst analogy in the history of Dime. That is all.
Agree with bingo, this was kinda weak. I mean, let’s mention all of Bron’s flaws and all of Durant’s strengths and then compare the two… come on now.
@pANCHITO What are you talking about Durant was in the western conference finals last year. My opinion is that James will win one before Durant only because he plays in the East with no one to challenge the heat. In the west you got the Lakers, the Mavs and the Grizzlies. Unless something crazy happens like Dwight changing teams the Heat will be in the Finals for the next couple years.
@BiGShoTBoB
sorry meant to say has never won a Western Conference Finals…lol…
lol look at lbjs line up when he got to the final hahaha
Durant is big-time, but the ONLY thing he does better than Lebron is shoot/score. KD is a much better shooter, and a overall better score because of his superiority at the free throw line. Lebron is much better in all other aspects of the game.
i feel like the West is weakening while the East is growing stronger. Kobe is old, Dirks old, Kidds old, Nash is old, duncan, parker, and manu are old. all the powerhouses of the West are done. now in the east you got Melo and Amare, you got Wade, Lebron, and Bosh, you got Johnson, Horford, and Crawford, you got Dwight and whoever joins him, you got Deron Williams and whoever joins him, Celtics still got DEFENSE, you got D Rose and Boozer. East is stacking chips getting ready for war
Why Kevin is Better than Lebron? Okay, fine, whatever. What can Kevin do better than Lebron?
What can Lebron do better than Kevin?
Alright, Kevin’s playoff numbers increased. That might have more to do with him not being introduced to Ron Artest right off the bat. When Lebron was his age he was battling the pistons, when the pistons actually meant something. We will call that a push.
As someone mentioned in the first comparison: KD is the better scorer and teammate but Lebron does everything else better. On top of that, they aren’t even that far apart in scoring per game.
Brons battles the Piston, Celtics, and Wizards made his famous
If I were starting a team, I take Lebron. If I need a scorer, I take Durant. Pretty simple. Nobody thinks that Lebron is a better scorer than Durant. Durant will get buckets with anyone past or present. And judging from the responses here, nobody really thinks Durant brings more to the table than Lebron.
@SayItAintSo – If this is the worst analogy you have read on Dime, well, you don’t read too many articles on Dime. Or the comments for that matter. I come up with analogies way worse than this one, and this one is bad.
Meh. I’m a hater, but even I have to say that LeBron is better than Durant.
Im not Lebron’s biggest fan but i just felt I had to say this article is an outrage. Kevin Durant better than Lebron James is like saying Harold Minor was better than Mike Jordan when he was somewhat doing his thing.
HOW MANY PEOPLE HERE REMEMBER THIS QUOTE COME OUT OF LEBRON’S MOUTH??
“If I really wanted to, if I really wanted to be the scoring [champion] every single year — every single year — I could really do it. But it doesn’t matter.”
Beib – that quote was erased the second he let the words “take my talents to South Beach” and “not 2, not 3, not 4…” leave his mouth. I am a Lebron hater though. I am going to go back to my same old life.
I Would take Durant! LBJ has proven to be a robin not a Batman. Batman is the star of the show Robin the sidekick. You need a Batman to win a championship
Kevin Durant’s ability to score will hopefully be curbed this offseason. Reports are coming out of the lockout boardrooms that the owners want the “ripthrough” “move”/offensive foul banned, and the players have all been practicing it all summer. It’s going to replace the flop as the scourge of the game.
Dag – Kobe’s scoring will drop of 8 a game if they actually stop calling that foul. Durant’s will drop 10.
“Still, Durant passed up the ball enough times for his teammate Russell Westbrook to average 2.65 field goal attempts for every five minutes of “clutch time,” compared to Durant’s 2.8 attempts.”
I know this isnt supposed to be an objective piece, but we are supposed to believe Durant is better than Lebron because he allowed Westbrook to take so many crunchtime shots? I am sure this stat had nothing to do with the fact that Westbrook plays point and has shown a propensity for throwing the ball up whenever he feels like it.
You might as well argue that Durant is such a great teammate because he letts Iblocka pad his defensive stats when Durant loses his man.
Unless my team only needs offense, I take the King easily. No brainer.
Why is Durant a Batman? He hasn’t lead his team to the finals. (which james did 2007) so he is no better in that aspect. this whole argument is BS dime. either you focus on basketball skill, than there is no better than lbj because he has a complete game(by the way defense is not just a factor its 50% of the game stop jogging Offense that much)
or you focus on killer instinct and leading your team to success as the absolute main weapon. then the discussion of the best can only contain Kobe(as much as I hate to say), Wade and mybe Dirk. Only since Duncan is now definately no dominant player anymore.
so this whole discussion KD LBJ is bogus. Skill wise even LBJ haters admit he is the most complete. and leadershipwise DUrant hasn’t done shit in the nba…
Durant better than Lebron, not for me Lebron every time.
Brings so much more to his team than Durant.
I love how Durant leaps over Carmelo and gets to LeBron status. His offensive game is vastly overrated first off. His jumper is wet, transition he is a beast off the dribble he is regular. Did you guys forget that against the Mavs he was getting straight up “little boyed” by Jason Kidd (38 year old 17 year vet 6’4 point guard, half the athlete he was in his prime). Durant isn’t a fluent side to side athlete at all. He is great don’t get me wrong. But he can’t score with Melo, Bryant, Dirk, or Bron. He isn’t half the rebounder Bron or Melo are, and he isn’t nearly the ball handler, or passer of either. Neither are great defenders but if we had to rank them Bron, Melo, Durant is how it goes (given that Durant tries harder than melo most nights, he still isn’t as good a defender when both decide to pull up their shorts)
Anyways…not that bad of an article but it’s wrong. No if ands or but’s about it
I Like both players.LBJ is better than KD on Defense,Ball-handling,& Passing..KD is a Better Shooter/Scorer thats pretty much all there is to KD at this point. No Doubt KD has more room to grow than LBJ. Don’t forget that KD faded horrendously against the Mavs, being guarded by a player 5 inches shorter. Then he was deferring to Westbrook, who was in jack-mode & ultimately hurt the team.
Durant still hasn’t reached the Finals is being held against him?!?! Need I remind you guys that between 2004-2007, EAST was pathetic compared to the West. Pathetic.
By the time Durant matured as a player, he had to go through guys like Kobe, Melo and Dirk.
And LBJ went through…….Oh yeah, that Detroit team which was spiraling downwards!
However, this article is weak…..LBJ is a better primary ball handler than Durant and can actually make plays which Durant SORELY lacks.
Rebounding – LBJ
Shooting – Durant
Finishing at the rim – LBJ
Defence – Tie
Playmaking – LBJ
Intangibles – Slight edge to Durant although next season will be the acid test for LBJ in this regard.
LBJ>Durant.
Now could anyone tell me why Durant>Melo???