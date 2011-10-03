Why LeBron James Is Better Than Kevin Durant

When we posted this debate a few weeks ago â€“ LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant â€“ it set off an avalanche of opinions. On Friday, we gave you the KD side . Now, another writer comes with his rebuttal…

To the untrained eye, the comparison between LeBron James and Kevin Durant is closely similar. Both players share a very unique game composed of guard-like skills in a big man’s body. If you block out all exterior factors, and focus solely on each player’s game on the court, the comparison is acceptable. Durant has played four NBA seasons to LeBron’s eight and has put up similar statistics in his first four seasons to what LeBron was able to do in his first four.

The biggest separation between the two as far as numbers is in the assist category, where it’s clear to see that LeBron is far more advanced (however we’re not going to hold that against Durant in this argument).

When you look at it from a more analytical perspective, there are so many other reasons (besides the stats) why Durant has such a long way to go to reach the level that LeBron James is at right now. The argument has become pretty popular because people seem to love Durant so much, and hate LeBron so much. Nonetheless, that doesn’t change the fact that the comparison is a silly one. Simply put, the two stars are at very different stages in their careers, and that is the biggest difference between the two.

At this time, LeBron James is easily the most heavily criticized player the NBA has ever seen. Most of his critics will tell you that it’s all a result of the attention he’s brought onto himself. That may hold true, however it doesn’t matter. LeBron James catches more heat than any player to ever hit the hardwood (no pun intended), regardless if he brings it upon himself or not. Don’t get me wrong now, he’s no Mr. Perfect. However since he’s put on that Miami jersey, LeBron James has always been the scapegoat when the Heat turns lukewarm, even when it’s not all his fault.

Since he’s been in the league, LeBron has always been judged on a higher scale than the rest of his peers. The bar was already set extremely high for him from the time he was a rookie. Moving to Miami raised that bar of expectations higher than ever. Yet, that didn’t seem to affect his play much at all. Durant has never been forced to play under such harsh circumstances with the eyes of every basketball fan in the world watching his every move.

After he decided to move to Miami, LeBron James was called a “Robin”, a player who was running away from the limelight and needed someone else to carry him to glory. Yet despite that, he came to Miami, controlled the basketball, took over the scoring load and the role as the number one option immediately. With the eyes of every basketball fan in the world on him, he managed to put together another season deserving of MVP honors, despite playing along side two other All-Stars. At the end of games, whether or not he comes up short, the ball always found itself in the hands of LeBron James. So how can he be a “Robin”? The pressure was on for LeBron this season, and up until the Finals, he delivered consistently.

The 2011 NBA Finals is every LeBron critic’s dream. The fact that he came up so small on the biggest stage serves as ammunition for those arguing he is the “Robin” to Wade‘s “Batman” or that because he fell short, he is inferior to someone like Kevin Durant. Call me crazy, but the 2011 NBA Finals serves as proof of the exact contrary.