Why NBA Players, Like Andre Drummond, Continue To Say No To Underhand Free Throws

This was the reasoning behind Ethan Sherwood-Strauss’ open letter to Drummond for ESPN. He thinks Drummond is the perfect player to try the underhand free throw. The reasoning is that Andre is just kooky enough so that he could own the more uncomfortable aspects of shooting a free throw in a non-traditional way.
Drummond was not enthusiastic about the proposition, and even tweeted so.
Let me make this clear…. I'm not shooting free throws underhand.. #Relax
— Andre Drummond (@DRE_DRUMMOND_) August 17, 2013
Then he blocked Strauss from following him on Twitter.
Well, that certainly went well. pic.twitter.com/RhXCZkxGat
— Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) August 17, 2013
Drummond â€” as most Pistons fans already know â€” shot a laughable 37.1 percent at the line last season. It was the only black mark on a rookie season that’s got pretty much everyone excited for his follow-up after the additions of Josh Smith and Brandon Jennings this summer. But between Drummond’s surprising rookie campaign that saw him shatter pre-draft conceptions of his motor with every high-intensity dunk and stuff, were those pesky foul shots.
This obviously isn’t the first time a large center has struggled with a shot that most grade schoolers can hit at least half of the time. Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain are the two biggest names since they’re both Hall of Fame players who won titles and dominated on the block, but who also couldn’t make half of their free throws. There are other, lesser-known, players who have struggled as well, like Chris Dudley, but for the most part people point to Shaq and Wilt as the prime examples of players who struggled with such a basic component of the game, and who, like Strauss writes, may have helped their teams win more games if they’d been able to shoot them near the league average.
Shaq couldn’t handle it because he thought the form looked goofy. Though O’Neal was an all-timer, his teams lost games in eight playoff series in which average free throw shooting from O’Neal would have made up the difference. Imagine how great Shaq would have been had he succeeded with the underhand style. With, say, 80 percent free throw shooting from the line, Shaq easily could have been the best player ever.
It’s hard to argue against the numbers â€” though we’re not sure “Shaq easily could have been the best player ever” had he shot better from the line â€” but what Strauss forgets to remember is Drummond’s age, and the insecurity that age brings. He’s also forgetting to look at how many players have adopted the underhand style since Rick Barry shot around 90 percent from the line with the underhand style: none. No one of merit has ever done so since Barry.
There’s a reason too, and it’s even more relevant in today’s Instagram/Twitter NBA.
Keep reading to see why Barry’s personality was uniquely suited to the underhand free throw form.
Interesting article Dime, but aren’t you embracing the stigma here? Couldn’t you actually write something positive and help buck the trend?
If perhaps the media wouldn’t write that way, younger players might see the merit in it? How can anyone laugh at 90% from the free throw line?
I’m a little older so I remember others shooting underhand free throws. Of course Wilt for a time shot his free throws underhand but you can quess that no one thought about laughing at Wilt. For some reason you seem to forget that Rick Berry’s teammate George Johnson shot his free throws underhand. He was a terrible FT shooter until he went to the underhand method and he went up to 75%. I recall he said he used to be apprehensive about going to the line but after his improvement he enjoyed shooting FT’s. I don’t ever recall players making fun of him. There is a film of him shooting FT’s on YouTube. Watch this film. You notice he looks pretty cool shooting this way and none of the other players even notice. Especially when he drained the FT’s.
I can’t understand why someone like Drummond would worry about players laughing at him. Doesn’t he know that the entire basketball world is laughing at him now. He is a laughing stock and the poster child for Horrible FT shooting and you say he is worried that players will tease him? How can they laugh or tease him more than.they do now? Honestly, are you saying they don’t laugh at him now?
Actually he’s selfish. He is.a great player but at “winning time” his coach has to glue him to the bench. Now that’s laughable.
If the other players tease him it’s because they hope he will continue looking “cool” shooting his normal FTs so they will not have to face him at the end of games. Do you think his teammates would laugh if he tried the underhand method? Do you think the fans in Detroit would laugh if he tried the underhand method?
Drummond is about sign a max contract. Doesn’t he owe it to his coach, his teammates and the fans in Detroit to overlook the possible teasing for trying something different and to go ahead and try it.
If it works for you like it did for George Johnson you will start a new trend. The world can’t laugh any louder than they do now every time you “try” to shoot a FT. When I think about it your FT shooting is not funny it’s PAINFUL to watch. Please hire Rick Berry to coach you.