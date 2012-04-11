Why Nerlens Noel & Shabazz Muhammad Shouldn’t Go To Kentucky

Kentucky fans are excited at the possibility ofandteaming up and playing together in Rupp Arena next year. Noel and Muhammad will announce their college decisions on ESPNU at 7:30 tonight. Speculation for the past weeks has been that the two could be next year’s version ofand. It is far from a done deal yet, but will college basketball fans want to see it happen?

There’s no doubt that a Kentucky team featuring Noel, Muhammad, Kyle Wiltjer, Archie Goodwin, Ryan Harrow, Alex Poythress, and Willie Cauley could be equally as exciting to watch as this past year’s team. They will have a similar dynamic and if John Calipari can work his magic to get this team to play well together, there is a good chance they will have the same outcome.

I have nothing against good players teaming up to become a contender. I do think this Kentucky dominance, however, will ruin the fun of March Madness. Part of the beauty of college basketball is the uncertainty of who will come out on top in March. Think about how fun it was to watch Connecticut make their run and win the title. This year’s tournament was amusing, but Kentucky’s road to the championship did not have much of a challenge. They won their six tournament games by an average of 11.8 points per game.

Next season, however, there won’t be a team like this year’s North Carolina, Syracuse, Kansas, or Ohio State. The next best teams will be Indiana, which will be almost as young as Kentucky. Louisville and Michigan will have some nice talent, but no big name stars. Face it: there will be little parity in college basketball if Noel and Muhammad team up in Lexington. The odds of them winning it all will be high.

But what if they don’t win it all? Now I’ve seen Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Anthony Davis, Nerlens Noel, and Shabazz Muhammad all in person and I could tell you that a tandem of Noel and Muhammad will not be quite the same as Davis and Kidd-Gilchrist. Noel is a bit raw offensively and Muhammad tends to fall in love with using his left hand. There will be high expectations for these two if Kentucky ends up being their choice. If they don’t end up winning a national championship, a lot of people will feel as though they were a disappointment. That will be a lot of pressure on two teen stars.

It would be best for college basketball if Noel chose Georgetown and if Muhammad chose UCLA; it would be what’s best for them. First off, it would level the playing field. The excitement for next season will return and fans won’t be focused on Kentucky all year long. There’s also the idea that these guys would help save two dying conferences. Yes, the Big East is dying. If you were sleeping under a rock during the college basketball season, Syracuse, West Viriginia, and Pittsburgh are leaving.