Wild Finish At Oracle Arena; Westbrook’s 3-Pointer & Iggy’s Game-Winner

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Golden State Warriors #Russell Westbrook #Video #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant
11.15.13 5 years ago

If you fell asleep last night, you missed one of the most exciting finishes of the year, with two clutch shots within the last 5 seconds between two of the best teams in the Western Conference. The Thunder trailed for most of the fourth quarter, but the game was back-and-forth even at the end.

Within the last 10 seconds of the game, the Thunder trailed 114-112. Russell Westbrook, who had a team-high 31 points, pulled up from 30 feet to drill the 3 in Klay Thompson‘s eye and give the Thunder a 115-114 lead with only 2.3 seconds left.

Except, that was plenty of time for the Warriors with so many perimeter threats who could catch-and-shoot. But it was this summer’s free agent acquisition, Andre Iguodala, who was the hero. He caught the ball going to his right, and turned to hit the game-winner sending Oracle Arena into happy hysterics.

Kevin Durant was just 5-for-13 on the night for 20 points, with Westbrook and Serge Ibaka (27 points) leading the Thunder in the scoring column, but KD’s look after such a tough loss on the road said it all.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Golden State Warriors#Russell Westbrook#Video#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant
TAGSANDRE IGUODALADimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP