Wild Finish At Oracle Arena; Westbrook’s 3-Pointer & Iggy’s Game-Winner

If you fell asleep last night, you missed one of the most exciting finishes of the year, with two clutch shots within the last 5 seconds between two of the best teams in the Western Conference. The Thunder trailed for most of the fourth quarter, but the game was back-and-forth even at the end.

Within the last 10 seconds of the game, the Thunder trailed 114-112. Russell Westbrook, who had a team-high 31 points, pulled up from 30 feet to drill the 3 in Klay Thompson‘s eye and give the Thunder a 115-114 lead with only 2.3 seconds left.

Except, that was plenty of time for the Warriors with so many perimeter threats who could catch-and-shoot. But it was this summer’s free agent acquisition, Andre Iguodala, who was the hero. He caught the ball going to his right, and turned to hit the game-winner sending Oracle Arena into happy hysterics.

Kevin Durant was just 5-for-13 on the night for 20 points, with Westbrook and Serge Ibaka (27 points) leading the Thunder in the scoring column, but KD’s look after such a tough loss on the road said it all.

