Unboxing sneakers on social media is nothing new for sneaker reviewers and influencers, but it’s becoming increasingly popular among celebrities that use their own social platforms to offer sneak peeks at upcoming collaborations.

In sports, no one uses social to promote their sneakers better than LeBron James, who regularly shows off upcoming styles and colorways on his Instagram. The newest to the social media sneaker reveal game is Will Smith, who took things to a different level by creating the @philasneakerguy68 Instagram account, a place for him to unveil his newest collaboration with Jordan.

It’s such an incredible flex, and also has led to the creation of a spectacular video that looks like what happens when your dad figures out what a vlog is and decides he needs to get one. Just behold the majesty of Will Smith’s first unboxing video, complete with air horns, drops of Smith saying “goddamn,” and incredibly basic graphics.