The Washington Wizards were forced to navigate the NBA’s play-in tournament in order to reach the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, enjoyed a week off before Game 1 over the weekend. While that could explain what was a slow first half for the top-seeded Sixers, Philadelphia pulled away and secured a 125-118 victory in the opener.

Bradley Beal led the way with 33 points for the Wizards, and Washington can take solace in their offensive showing. The upset-focused Wizards scored more than 1.15 points per possession in Game 1, shooting 56 percent from the floor and holding the halftime lead. In fact, Washington was able to do so without a great game from Russell Westbrook, who has carried a heavy workload down the stretch of the season.

However, Washington had no answers defensively for Philadelphia. The 76ers scored more than 1.2 points per possession as a team, with Tobias Harris (37 points) and Joel Embiid (30 points in 30 minutes) enjoying impressive games. Washington’s defense falls below the league average for the season, but Philadelphia gave the Wizards fits on the wing, and the 76ers shot just 10-for-32 from three-point range in the opener.

From a betting standpoint, Game 1 went Over the total of 228 points and Washington covered the closing point spread of 8 points as the underdog.

Game 2 TV Info

Tip Time: Wednesday, May 26; 7 p.m. ET

TV Network: NBA TV

Game 2 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: 76ers (-2000), Wizards (+950)

Spread: 76ers -8 (-110), Wizards +8 (-110)

Total: Over 230.5 (-113), Under 230.5 (-108)

Money Line: 76ers (-360), Wizards (+285)

Game 2 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Russell Westbrook O/U 22.5 Points (Over -106/Under -121)

Bradley Beal O/U 30.5 (-113/-113)

Danny Green O/U 10.5 (-103/-124)

Tobias Harris O/U 22.5 (-105/-122)

Rui Hachimura O/U 12.5 (-113/-113)

Raul Neto O/U 7.5 (-124/-103)

Joel Embiid O/U 32.5 (-113/-113)

Alex Len O/U 5.5 (-106/-121)

Ben Simmons O/U 13.5 (-113/-113)

Seth Curry O/U 13.5 (-106/-121)