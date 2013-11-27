Video: Wizards’ Martell Webster Floats In Hanging Reverse Layup

#GIFs
11.27.13 5 years ago

We already showed you John Wall‘s 360 dunk and power slam during yesterday’s 116-111 victory over the visiting Lakers, but it wasn’t just Wall and Nene who had the highlights. Three and D wing Martell Webster also looped in a contorting reverse layup you just have to see in slow motion.

Ouchie wa-wa, this is pretty to watch.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsLOS ANGELES LAKERSMartell WebsterWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP