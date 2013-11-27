Video: Wizards’ Martell Webster Floats In Hanging Reverse Layup

We already showed you John Wall‘s 360 dunk and power slam during yesterday’s 116-111 victory over the visiting Lakers, but it wasn’t just Wall and Nene who had the highlights. Three and D wing Martell Webster also looped in a contorting reverse layup you just have to see in slow motion.
Ouchie wa-wa, this is pretty to watch.
I gotta say it, but that was Jordan-esque. Smooth and just beautiful to watch in slo-mo.