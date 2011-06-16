Wizards Want To Move Up To Draft Derrick Williams

The Wizards are stuck in draft purgatory. Devoid of star power beyond Derrick Williams and Kyrie Irving, Washington knows it can get nearly the same player in this draft at the tail end of the lottery as it can at number six. So instead of moving down, they are trying to go all in.

We’ve known for a while that Washington was uneasy about their pick and were trying to move up. And in his latest mock draft on Yahoo! Sports, DraftExpress.com’s Jonathan Givony says Minnesota is willing, but the Wiz would have to give up JaVale McGee.

We continue to hear rumbling of trade opportunities at this spot, although there is skepticism on the No. 2 pick’s value this year. There is talk that Minnesota has offered Washington a swap of the Nos. 2 and 6 picks in a package that includes JaVale McGee, but that appears unlikely unless the Timberwolves part with more assets.

The Wiz have been enamored with a John Wall/Williams pairing for a while, but parting with a talent like McGee is a big step. Only 23 years old, McGee put up 10 points and eight rebounds a night last year while also blocking 2.4 shots a game (second in the league). To have an athlete like that at center could pay off down the road. Still, some believe Williams could develop into a franchise talent.

Even if they get Minnesota to throw in other slight considerations, would you make that deal?

If you’re Washington, would you give up McGee & the sixth pick for Williams?

