The WNBA will be bringing its All-Star Game back in full in 2021, announcing on Monday that the game will be played on July 14 in Las Vegas.

The @ATT #WNBA All-Star Game 2021 will be played July 14th in Las Vegas! Tomorrow at 2pm/ET begin voting for your favorite players that you want to see appear in this years All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/2cEqhNZYhP — WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2021

The format of the game will pit All-Stars against the Team USA Basketball roster in a game that will serve as a late tune-up for the Olympic team before they depart for Tokyo. The women’s USA Basketball squad will be in Vegas for camp after the WNBA begins its Olympic break on July 11, with games against Australia and Nigeria following the WNBA All-Star game.

Fan voting for the WNBA All-Star game will begin tomorrow, June 15, at 2 p.m. ET, and conclude on June 27, with fan able to choose four backcourt and six frontcourt players.

Voting for the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 will tip off on Tuesday, June 15 at 2 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, June 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to directly impact the on-court competition by voting for up to ten (four backcourt players and six front court players) of the WNBA’s top stars at WNBA.com/vote and the WNBA App. All current WNBA players will be eligible for selection. Two “2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Sunday, June 20 and Sunday, June 27 through WNBA.com/vote and the WNBA App voting platforms. All “2-for-1 Days” will be designated from midnight ET – 11:59 p.m. ET.

The All-Star selections will be decided by the fan vote (50 percent), player vote (25 percent), and a media vote (25 percent), with the 36 top vote-getters not on the USA Basketball roster then being selected by the coaches to fill out the 12-player non-Team USA roster.