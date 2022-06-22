Here Are The Starters For The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will be held in Chicago on Sunday, July 10, as the defending champion Sky will be the host team for the league’s best.

On Wednesday, the starters, as voted on by the fans, players, and media — with the same 50 percent/25 percent/25 percent weighting as in the NBA — were revealed on the NBA Today. Two of the game’s all-time greats headlined the list in their final seasons — Seattle’s Sue Bird and Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles — and three first time All-Stars in Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young. The last two of those will be joined by their teammate, A’ja Wilson, on the starting rosters, as the Aces pace the field with three starters, fitting for the league’s best team.

The full starters are as follows, in descending order of the most selections:

Sue Bird

Sylvia Fowles

Candace Parker

Nneka Ogwumike

Breanna Stewart

A’ja Wilson

Jonquel Jones

Sabrina Ionescu

Kelsey Plum

Jackie Young

Parker will get to serve as the unofficial host of All-Star in her home city, and Fowles, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury, will likely get an injury replacement but gets a fitting parting honor in her final season alongside Bird. Now it’s up to the coaches to fill out the rest of the roster pool for the captain’s draft.

Fowles and Stewart will serve as co-captains for one team, while Bird and Wilson will captain the other, as the Storm teammates get to go up against each other in Bird’s final All-Star game.