On Sunday, the WNBA held its Draft Lottery for the four teams that did not make the postseason this year, with the Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings (via the L.A. Sparks), and Washington Mystics all hoping to nab the top spot.

For the second time in three years the Fever had the best odds to win the lottery but ended up with the No. 2 pick, as this time it was the Washington Mystics leaping into the top spot. The Dream fell to the third pick and the Wings will pick fourth in next spring’s draft.

The 2022 Draft order is set ✅ See you in April for the #WNBADraft ⏳ pic.twitter.com/xU2JxojigO — WNBA (@WNBA) December 19, 2021

For the Mystics, they will have their choice at the top of the draft, with guard Rhyne Howard of Kentucky as the favorite to go first overall, while forward NaLyssa Smith of Baylor also has a case to be made for that spot. Whoever they take will be coming into a team that, if they can get healthy, will be expecting to vault back into the contender status next season. The Fever, meanwhile, are just hoping to hit on a high draft pick, as they have failed to make the playoffs in five consecutive seasons and looked as far from contending as ever in 2021. Atlanta is likewise in the midst of an organizational overhaul, with a new coach, new GM, and some new faces coming in on the roster after a tumultuous last couple seasons. The Wings, meanwhile, took the next step into playoff contention this past season, earning the leagues 7-seed and will hope they can add another rotational piece around Arike Ogunbowale.

The full 2022 WNBA Draft order will look like this, barring trades beforehand.

1. Washington Mystics

2. Indiana Fever

3. Atlanta Dream

4. Dallas Wings

5. New York Liberty

6. Dallas Wings

7. Chicago Sky

8. Minnesota Lynx

9. Seattle Storm

10. Indiana Fever

11. Las Vegas Aces

12. Connecticut Sun