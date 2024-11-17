The 2025 WNBA Draft figures to feature some serious talent, headlined by UConn star Paige Bueckers, and that meant Sunday was a big day for the Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, and Washington Mystics, as those four teams were set to learn their fate in the Draft Lottery.

The ping-pong balls fell in favor of the Wings, who will get the opportunity to select Bueckers first overall next spring and figure to create one of the WNBA’s most exciting backcourts immediately with Bueckers joining established Wings star Arike Ogunbowale in Dallas. For the second straight year, the Sparks will hold the No. 2 overall pick and the Sky will pick at No. 3, while the Mystics will have the fourth pick. The fifth pick will go to the expansion Golden State Valkyries, followed by the playoff teams from a year ago — aside from the Aces, who forfeited their draft pick as part of a league punishment.

The 2025 WNBA Draft first round order looks as follows:

1. Dallas Wings

2. Los Angeles Sparks

3. Chicago Sky

4. Washington Mystics

5. Golden State Valkyries

6. Washington Mystics (via the Atlanta Dream)

7. New York Liberty (via the Phoenix Mercury)

8. Indiana Fever

9. Seattle Storm

10. Chicago Sky (via the Connecticut Sun)

11. Minnesota Lynx

12. Phoenix Mercury (via the New York Liberty)

Behind Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen is the presumptive No. 2 prospect in this class, which means she could be making a very short trip from playing college ball at USC this season to pro ball with the Sparks. From there, Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles, Lauren Betts, and others will be in the mix for picks in the top half of the first round.