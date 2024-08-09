Paige Bueckers On Staying True To Herself And Using Her Platform To Elevate Others

It’s the prequel to when you come back from your past injuries to win a national championship at UConn next season, right? That would be amazing. I love that. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige💕 (@paigebueckers) Have you already incorporated Meta AI into your daily training routine? I think it’s really cool to think about all the ways that it can help you. For me, I think it’s really cool for nutrition, like a nutrition plan, saying, “I have certain ingredients; what meal can I make with it?” Or, “Can you make me a healthy meal with protein, with this and that?” Even just getting in routines. Maybe I need to stretch my hamstrings a certain day or stretch my full body a certain day, [I can] ask it, how can I do that? If you don’t have a trainer, you can just go to Meta. It’s very accessible. A lot of kids these days have Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, so you just go straight there and ask it, “Can you make me a basketball workout for today?” Maybe I want to focus on ball-handling. Maybe I want to focus on shooting. Maybe I want to focus on passing. You can get so creative with it and use it in almost every activity you do in every single day. It’s exciting to see how much it can do for people and how accessible it is. You’ve been asked a billion times about your 2021 ESPYs speech, and that’s valid. It took incredible awareness to use your moment to redirect the spotlight toward your Black peers and predecessors. But that came naturally to you because Black influence has always been your reality. Does it surprise you to receive so much praise for being an ally and sharing visibility — something that, in your eyes, should so obviously just be the standard? I mean, everybody grows up in a different background. So, I grew up with a Black stepmom for a large majority of my life. I grew up with a Black female coach, who was a mentor to me for a large portion of my life. I had a lot of very influential Black women. A lot of my teammates are Black, so I had a lot of influential people of color surrounding me and making a huge impact in my life. I see the effects of white privilege — the imbalance of attention, respect, and just visibility. And so, it was very important for me to call it out. To use my white privilege to call out my white privilege, essentially. I feel like everybody has a different way of going about things. I feel like I want to use my platform to promote change and try to help this world become a better place as much as I can. So, I don’t know. I get people who come up to me and say, “We love the way you go about your business. We love how you stand up for what you believe in.” It just makes me feel like I’m doing the right thing. People acknowledge that, but it’s just natural. It’s kind of who I am, and I want to continue to be that way and not let anything change me. So it definitely it makes you feel appreciated, for sure. @espnw When @Paige Bueckers gave an #incredible #speech at the 2021 #ESPYS 👏 #UConn ♬ original sound – espnW You recently told Highsnobiety, “I know I’m not going to change the world by myself, but I will do my part.” What do you want your part to be? Definitely giving back. I feel like I’ve been blessed with so much, and so I want to give with what I’ve been given and help this world to become a better place as much as I can in terms of giving back to communities, inspiring the next generation, and using my white privilege to call it out. I know equality is something that is forever going to be fought for, but trying to acknowledge it.

I have a huge faith, so I glorify God in everything that I do. I tell people that, with God, everything is possible. He changes lives, and He’s done so much for me in terms of being able to battle through a lot of tough times. Relying and leaning on His strength has done wonders for me. So, I would say just continuing to be genuine, have a caring heart, give with what I’ve been given, and share my faith. I guess the whole nature of this is putting you on the spot, and I hate to put you on the spot about this, but you mention white privilege. Can you think back to a time, whether in basketball or otherwise, where you first felt, Oh, it’s different for me? I would say my first year of college. I took the media by storm. It was just crazy the amount of attention I had gotten right away. I hadn’t done anything yet. It was my first year at UConn. I was just establishing, getting my feet on the ground, and the amount of attention that I would get — like, say I had a great night, but somebody else had a great night. I got all the attention that night. Like I spoke about in my ESPYs [speech], women’s basketball is such a Black female dominated sport. You see so many great Black female athletes just dominating the game at the peak of performance. And so, I just wanted the same amount of attention that I got to be spread around a little bit more. I think that was the first really eye-opening experience. But, I mean, little stuff happened in high school where I was like, Oh. You notice it. And I grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. My senior year of high school was the murder of George Floyd. So, that really impacted me in a way to where I saw police brutality and just how our community came together after that. I went to protests and marches and just, again, [it’s about] wanting equality. The Black Lives Matter movement was huge at that time, so being a supporter and ally of that was something that I noticed as well. You’re so beloved — for good reason. Does the attention empower you to continue to be your authentic self, or does it become overwhelming and add pressure to live up to what everyone wants from you? Nah. Like you said, I’m just trying to stay true to myself [and] not let anything change me. Continue to speak on what I believe in. Just use my platform for good. It makes you feel good when people come up to you — [to] acknowledge what you’re doing and tell you to keep going and motivate you to keep standing up for what you believe in and not being afraid to speak out and just continue to be authentically yourself. So, it’s definitely empowering. Blessed and grateful to be a part of this amazing league. To take an active role in the growth of women’s sports is a dream come true. Excited for the future, it’s just the beginning! 🔥 https://t.co/xSCetSsDCH — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) August 1, 2024 Your NIL deal with Unrivaled was announced last week, making you the first NCAA athlete to receive ownership equity in a league. So, everybody can see this is a big deal. But why is it significant to you? Just to continue to build for my future. I think that’s what NIL is all about: Building your brand, building your wealth, and building your future and what you want your portfolio to look like. But to be a part of something so much bigger than myself — women’s basketball, women’s sports in general, is on the rise, and you can see it. It’s happening, and the momentum is immense right now. The Unrivaled league is just amazing. It’s in the offseason for the WNBA players. It’s another way for them to make money doing the sport that they love and get attention, play. It’s like, just to be a part of something that has legends and future Hall of Famers. Phee and Stewie started it, and obviously, there’s the UConn alumni little connection there — but to be a part of something that’s continuing to grow the game of women’s sports and doing so much for these women and doing so much for me, I’m blessed and honored to be a part of it at such a young age. It’s very humbling, too. It’s inspiring me to keep working, to continue to keep doing great things.