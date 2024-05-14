The Newest WNBA Team Is The Golden State Valkyries

There is a ton of hype for the 2024 WNBA season, which will begin on Tuesday night, with the Las Vegas Aces looking to three-peat as champs, Caitlin Clark making her debut as a pro in Indiana, and the league filled with talent across the board.

However, there are also some big changes on the horizon for the WNBA, as a 13th team in San Francisco will be joining the league in 2025 and a 14th team in Toronto will reportedly join in 2026. While we await the official announcement on the Toronto franchise, the new Golden State team finally has an official name and branding.

The Golden State Valkyries unveiled their team name and logo on Tuesday, showing off a violet and black color scheme.

We are the Golden State Valkyries Narrated by Kehlani pic.twitter.com/VGY0AAJKa5 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

The beauty is in the details. pic.twitter.com/6u3INGX6dS — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

Valkyries is a fitting name for a team that will share an arena and ownership group with the Warriors, and they’ll certainly stand out with violet as their main color. Picking a new team nickname and design is always tricky, because fans tend to push back on just about anything that’s new, but I do appreciate them going for something different here. We’ll have to wait to see what exactly they do with their uniforms, but fans in the Bay Area can finally start picking up merch and know what to call their new team.