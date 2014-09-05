WNBA Finals Preview: Phoenix Mercury Versus Chicago Sky

Chicago. Phoenix. The Finals.

The most talented pure scorer in the league going up against the fiercely talented and sometimes controversial frontcourt force. Two of the sport’s most marketable stars stepping onto the league’s biggest stage for ownership of the game’s most coveted prize.

No, this isn’t 1993, when Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls took on Charles Barkley’s Phoenix Suns in what turned out to be an epic NBA Finals series.

This is the 2014 WNBA Finals, which pits Elena Delle Donne and the Chicago Sky against Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury. Game 1 of the best-of-five series tips off this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. But unlike ’93, when Jordan was at the height of his powers and the Bulls were working on their first three-peat, Phoenix is the runaway favorite here.

The Mercury set a WNBA regular-season record for victories during this summer’s 29-5 rampage, while the Sky made history of their own as the first WNBA team to make the playoffs with a losing record (15-19).

And if that was all you knew about these teams, then this would look like an NCAA Tournament 13-seed surviving and advancing all the way to the championship game, where their final hurdle happened to be a No. 1 seed loaded with lottery picks.

Except this isn’t quite that.

Despite their record, Chicago is good. They’re no Cinderella. They’re actually among the league’s elite when they’re anywhere close to healthy. But the main reason the Sky fell below .500 this season was due to an unfortunate spate of injuries.

Delle Donne, the 6-5 wing who surprisingly beat out Griner for WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2013, missed more than half of this season due to complications of Lyme disease. Fortunately for the Sky, she has mostly looked like herself – i.e., the WNBA’s answer to Kevin Durant – during Chicago’s run to the Finals. Delle Donne scored 34 points in a first-round series-clinching win over Atlanta and is averaging 17.3 points per game in the postseason.

The Sky also struggled during the early-season absence of 6-6 center Sylvia Fowles. The two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Olympic gold medalist missed 14 of Chicago’s 34 games due to injuries. She quickly returned to form, however, and is averaging 17.2 points (63.3% FG), 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in the postseason. The third member of the Sky’s Big Three is point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who missed exactly half of the regular season with injuries. Vandersloot’s 6.0 assists per game would have led the league had she played enough games to qualify, and in the playoffs she’s averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 dimes and 1.5 steals per game.

So no, the Sky is not the plucky bunch of underdogs their record would imply. Chicago is the most talented team in the Eastern Conference. Had Delle Donne, Fowles and Vandersloot been on the court together more and on the sideline less, the Sky would’ve cruised in the playoffs instead of barely making it. That’s why, even with the losing record, Chicago coach Pokey Chatman made a good case for WNBA Coach of the Year; she held things together with duct tape and worn shoelaces until the cavalry came back to save the day.

The Sky’s stars got healthy at the right time, and now – with the help of guard Epiphanny Prince (15.0 ppg in the regular season), forward Tamera Young (9.7 ppg in the postseason) and guard Allie Quigley (24 points in Wednesday’s conference finals-clinching win over Indiana) – they’ve taken their rightful place in the WNBA Finals.

Click here for our pick to win the WNBA Finals…