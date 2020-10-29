DimeMag

‘The W’ Will Get MyWNBA And MyPlayer Additions In An ‘NBA 2K’ Next-Gen Update

Since the WNBA was added into NBA 2K20, women’s basketball fans and hoops gamers alike have wanted more customization, more realism, and overall an experience in the game that was more like the real WNBA. In NBA 2K21‘s latest Next-Gen update, that’s exactly what’s coming.

2K has effectively created an entire structure around “The W,” which encompasses a GM Mode, Playoff Mode, online leagues, MyPlayer options for women’s players, and a 3-on-3 game like what WNBA players have competed in during FIBA and Olympics competitions in recent years.

“One of our main design goals for The W was to allow you to experience the career of a WNBA player, both on and off the court,” said 2K Senior Producer Felicia Steenhouse in a press release. “The women of the WNBA are more than athletes and are defining professional sports as we know it in real-time.”

Maybe the coolest part about all these updates is how 2K didn’t just plug in female MyPlayers and other updated options into the structure that already existed in NBA 2K21. Instead, the developers created a whole new world within the game for the W and all the gamers who want to experience it in the virtual world in a real way for the first time.

As the WNBA gets more focus among basketball fans, the gaming community is taking notice as well, giving 2K lovers a chance to experience the league and its culture in NBA 2K21.

