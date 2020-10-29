Since the WNBA was added into NBA 2K20, women’s basketball fans and hoops gamers alike have wanted more customization, more realism, and overall an experience in the game that was more like the real WNBA. In NBA 2K21‘s latest Next-Gen update, that’s exactly what’s coming.

2K has effectively created an entire structure around “The W,” which encompasses a GM Mode, Playoff Mode, online leagues, MyPlayer options for women’s players, and a 3-on-3 game like what WNBA players have competed in during FIBA and Olympics competitions in recent years.

Introducing The W in Next Gen #NBA2K21 The first WNBA MyPLAYER experience 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CCgckkzzh8 — WNBA (@WNBA) October 29, 2020

“One of our main design goals for The W was to allow you to experience the career of a WNBA player, both on and off the court,” said 2K Senior Producer Felicia Steenhouse in a press release. “The women of the WNBA are more than athletes and are defining professional sports as we know it in real-time.”

Big Next Gen additions for WNBA fans The W: WNBA MyPLAYER experience

The W Online: 3v3 MyPLAYER comp

MyWNBA: New franchise mode More details ➡️ https://t.co/q6yXEFn60m pic.twitter.com/YOg73RLIXP — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 29, 2020

Maybe the coolest part about all these updates is how 2K didn’t just plug in female MyPlayers and other updated options into the structure that already existed in NBA 2K21. Instead, the developers created a whole new world within the game for the W and all the gamers who want to experience it in the virtual world in a real way for the first time.

First Look at The W Online court 👀 pic.twitter.com/TFV61U83iq — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 29, 2020

As the WNBA gets more focus among basketball fans, the gaming community is taking notice as well, giving 2K lovers a chance to experience the league and its culture in NBA 2K21.