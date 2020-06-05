The 2020 WNBA season is currently on hold, with a scheduled start in mid-May postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. However, word emerged in late May that the league’s plans “would likely include a shortened season.” On Thursday, additional buzz came to light from Mechele Voepel of ESPN with the news that the WNBA is set to propose a 22-game regular season that would begin on July 24.

The location of the proposed venue is slightly more than 100 miles away from the NBA’s restart in Orlando, with the reporting indicating IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida will be the host. While the WNBA was set for a 36-game regular season in 2020, the new proposal would feature only 22 games and, though all discussions are described as “tentative” at this juncture, the postseason would reportedly end sometime in October.

While there are many details to be ironed out, IMG Academy does have the capacity to host multiple games at once, with a setup that includes four courts and, unlike the NBA with a sprawling 22-team format (down from 30 under regular circumstances), the WNBA has only 12 teams to accommodate. Still, the players have not yet had a chance to weigh in on any proposal, leaving a lot of room for uncertainty.

There could be a sense of urgency to the plans, especially with the example of the NBA ramping up to July 31 with a proposal already in place. In the meantime, however, the WNBA is seemingly picking up steam with regard to kicking off its season and, even if the regular season is abbreviated, having basketball back, presuming it is safe for all parties, is a great thing.