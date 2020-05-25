The WNBA Saw A Wave Of Roster Cuts Ahead Of The May 26 Deadline

This holiday weekend, WNBA teams around the league have been working to cut down their rosters to 12 ahead of the May 26 deadline so players can start getting paid on June 1. Teams usually have until the beginning of the regular season to finalize their rosters and they can further evauluate players at training camp in the weeks before tip-off.

This year, the 2020 WNBA season was postponed in early April due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, before training camp had commenced. As the league is still mulling its options over how it can hold a season this summer, the roster deadline was consequently pushed back to May 26 — and how teams make those final roster decisions looks a little different this year.

As Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press wrote, “Teams typically would be able to evaluate players by their on-the-court actions. Now it’s more based on how quickly they pick things up on Zoom conference calls or how well they understand plays online.” And a majority of the league’s 12 teams, including the Phoenix Mercury, New York Liberty, Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky still need to slim down their rosters.

Players who are waived will not get paid but they will continue to receive benefits through June 30, the Associated Press reported.

Over the weekend, the Atlanta Dream waived Elina Babkina and suspended Spanish international Maite Cazorla, who will remain in Spain, and Mikayla Pivec. Although the U.S. government announced that it will allow foreign athletes who play in American sports leagues to enter the country, some WNBA players overseas like Cazorla have opted to sit out the season — by suspending them, teams can free up a roster spot and give themselves more salary flexibility.

The Sun announced today that Megan Huff, Jacki Gemelos, Jazmon Gwathmey and Juicy Landrum have been waived. https://t.co/7Uinei45HO pic.twitter.com/jZ0p9e3qvk — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 25, 2020

On Monday, the Connecticut Sun waived four players: Juicy Landrum, Jazmon Gwathmey, Jacki Gemelos and Megan Huf. Gwathmey, Gamelos and Huf were all signed to training camp contracts while Landrum was drafted last month with the 35th overall pick. The Lynx likewise waived two players, Linnae Harper and Erica Ogwumike, in an effort to get closer to that 12-woman roster max. Harper was on a training camp deal, while Ogwumike was acquired in a draft night trade with New York for Stephanie Talbot.

NEWS: Minnesota #Lynx Waive Linnae Harper and

Erica Ogwumike. Full release: https://t.co/EUqCO4xbCa — Lynx PR (@Lynx_PR) May 25, 2020

On Friday, the Dallas Wings waived Morgan Bertsch after waiving Kaela Davis last month as the team continues to whittle down its roster.

According to their online team rosters and Across the Timeline’s transaction tracker, the Indiana Fever, following the suspension of Stephanie Mavunga, Sun and Las Vegas Aces are the only teams currently adhering to the roster maximum rules (although the Aces’ roster curiously sits at a mere nine players). The Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx, and Atlanta Dream are currently just one player north of the maximum 12, while the Mercury have a roster of 16 players. The Liberty, Wings, Sparks, and Seattle Storm all have 15 players while the Sky are at 14. As the Tuesday deadline quickly approaches, more players decisions are expected to be announced.