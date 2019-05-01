The WNBA Announced The 20 Games It Will Livestream On Twitter

Getty Image

The WNBA is steadily increasing its broadcast footprint, as the league added a deal with CBS Sports Network this season to its main deal with ESPN to put more game broadcasts on national TV.

This upcoming season games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, NBATV, CBS Sports Network, and ABC, with the hopes of bringing in a wider audience, or at the least providing current fans with more opportunities to watch games on a national TV platform. In addition to those broadcasts, the league announced 20 games that will be streamed live on Twitter this season, on the league’s @WNBA account.

The majority of the games are Tuesday tipoffs, with a few others sprinkled in. It’s the third year of the WNBA Twitter broadcasts and the full schedule can be found below.