‘Wolves Tease Kevin Love With Video Hyping Mike Miller’s Return To Minny

Kevin Love will play his first and only game at the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Target Center this Saturday. The team has been relentlessly hyping the presence of its former franchise player and the star-studded Cleveland Cavaliers during television broadcasts all season long, to an extent that feels close to overkill. Are Minny faithful really that excited to watch Love don an opposing uniform in-person for the first time? Given this amusing promotional video for the game, ‘Wolves fans are actually looking forward to #TheReturn of a different Cavalier – Mike Miller.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Clever.

Miller played with Minnesota during the 2008-2009 season. He was actually traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Timberwolves on draft night 2008 along with the rights to Love. The sharpshooter’s short time in Minny is mostly remembered for his reluctance to shoulder the major offensive load the team asked of him.

Love, Miller, and the Cavs tip-off against the ‘Wolves at 8:00 EST on Saturday.

(Video via Minnesota Timberwolves)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.