Which Sweater Is Uglier: Ben McLemore Or James Harden?

It’s cold outside now — at least at Dime headquarters in New York City. With the passing of autumn to the frost of early winter, so come the wardrobe changes. With Thanksgiving next week and Christmas just a little more than a month off, it’s time for ugly sweaters! Ben McLemore rocked one last night to troll TNT and James Harden broke his out earlier this week. So wich one is uglier?

First up is Harden, since he wore his earlier this week against the Lakers. Business Insider’s Cork Gaines captured him rocking it on his way into the Toyota Center, and it’s part Neil DeGrasse Tyson planetarium still and Calamine lotion vomit.

Oh hi, James Harden pic.twitter.com/BQnfwYETd9 — Dr Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 20, 2014

Horrific.

Next up is a holiday sweater from Ben McLemore, who rocked this Kings sweater on TNT last night when Sac-town throttled a Derrick Rose-less Bulls team at Sleep Train Arena, 103-88. McLeMore was 3-of-4 from beyond the arc on his way to 11 points, but he gets zero points for this holiday sweater, even if it’s Kings-inspired:

Personally, we gotta give B-Mac props for the OG Kings logo adorning his abominable knit garment, but only because Pepto Bismal threw up all over The Beard.

Which sweater is uglier?

