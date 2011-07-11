Yao Ming: Is He A Hall Of Famer?

The focus has shifted to his place in history. Is he a Hall of Fame player? Some say he didn’t do enough on the court, and that should be the only thing that matters. Others say his overall impact was greater than probably half of the players already elected into the Hall of Fame.
Now that Jeff Van Gundy checked in with his opinion, we figured we would go at the debate ourselves. So is Yao Ming deserving of the Hall of Fame? We argue. You decide.
HE ISN’T WORTHY
You could call Yao Ming an architect.
A transcendent physical specimen who bridged the basketball gap between China and the United States, he globalized the game – constructing a virtual runway for millions of fans, thousands of miles apart. For that, we are ever thankful.
Having said that, we’re arguing his influence on the game as a player, not as a “contributor” (a separate Hall of Fame category in which you can be inducted).
Individual statistics are an NBA player’s resume, a way to look back on a player’s career, appraising his worth, calibrating his influence and equating his legacy.
Let’s say you run the NBA Hall of Fame. You have dictatorship-like power and every induction is made by you and only you. The resume of Player X has just been placed on your desk.
It reads:
Player X played eight seasons in the NBA. Of those eight seasons, only two were full seasons. Of the 486 total games, 170 were missed. Player X reached the playoffs four times – only once making it out of the first round. Player X never won a championship, never played in the NBA Finals, and never played in the conference finals. Player X was an eight-time All-Star during a historically weak center class, and averaged a career 19-9. He was undoubtedly the best player on his team for three of his eight seasons and was named to five All-NBA teams (two seconds and a three thirds).
Obviously Player X is Yao Ming. His name – for his influence and globalization of basketball – carries more weight than it should in terms of his actually on-the-court accomplishments. However, reading his resume as Player X allows for a more organic perspective. Disregarding any emotions or bias.
Yao’s most productive seasons took place from 2005-2008. Yao averaged 23.1 points and 10.1 rebounds during that four-year span (three seasons), notching career highs in points (25.0) in 2006-07, rebounds in 2007-08 (10.8) and blocks in 2007-08 (2.0).
His career playoff numbers (19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds) were almost identical to his career regular season numbers, a credit to his consistency and dependability.
However, nothing on Yao’s resume really jumps off the page. In fact, an argument could be made that during his eights seasons with Houston, Yao was only the best player on his team for three of them. From 2004-2008, Tracy McGrady averaged 24-6-6, lead the team in scoring for three seasons and was selected to three All-Star games. In his three playoff appearances with the Rockets, he averaged 28-7-7, most notably in 2005 when he averaged 30.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 6.7 apg.
Yao played only five games in 2010-11, making it impossible to say he was the best player on his team that year. By that math, Yao takes three of his eight years with the Rockets as their without-a-doubt best player.
Just to clear things up:
2002-03: Yao Ming
2003-04: Yao Ming
2004-05: Tracy McGrady
2005-06: Tracy McGrady
2006-07: Tracy McGrady
2007-08: Tracy McGrady
2008-09: Yao Ming
2010-11: Kevin Martin or Luis Scola
So you tell me. A guy who was the best player on his team for three of his eight seasons. A guy who never won a championship let alone reached the Finals. A guy who battled injuries. You tell me if this person is Hall of Fame quality. You tell me if this person belongs with the likes of Jordan, Bird, Magic, Russell, Wilt and Kareem.
I say no.
-SCOTT HORLBECK
Obviously, NO. The man wouldn’t have even made half of his all-star appearances if it weren’t for the entire country of China voting him in simply because the man’s Chinese, and not because he deserved to be voted into the hall of fame.
Nothing he’s accomplished has shown that he’s a hall of famer. He’s a seven footer and that doesn’t automatically entitle you to a spot in the hall.
I said before he’s a first ballot inductee into the Tall MotherFucker Hall of Fame, but that’s about it…
The argument for him getting in wasn’t all that strong. Using Petrovic as an example doesn’t help either. A freak accident and being injury prone are unfortunate but one carries a lot more sympathy than the other.
When it happens though, the NBA will induct him in as a player but because of his contributions in asia. The NBA can’t afford to cheapen the moment with a backhanded compliment. Especially to a place that is a marketing hotbed. $$$ will the reason he gets in as a player but hoopheads everywhere will throw a fit and then get over it.
Unless China is voting -_-
I have to admit… those stats against Dwight Howard are crazy!
his case as a player is iffy because of how short his career was, buy y’all are forgetting how good Yao was when he was on the court: 22nd all-time career PER, 20th all-time career ws/48. yet time and again commenters compare him to guys like rik smits and shawn bradley. yao obviously didn’t play a ton because off his injuries, but WHEN HE PLAYED he was elite.
If Bill Walton could get in with his injury history and low amount of games played, then so could Yao. Yao is a HOFer in the sense that he’s arguably the most impactful import to play in the NBA. He wasn’t the best foreign player but Yao proved to be the gateway the league was looking for in terms of becoming global like FIFA. In terms of skill, Yao had the skill to have possibly been on his way to potentially having an undisputed road to Springfield. He’s the best supertall NBAer to play. Like I’ve said before, the Rockets’ did more than Yao’s health to derail him. Yao was improperly utilized and ignored in the system, especially offensively. He was the best center in the league for the majority of his career, even during the latter part of the time when Shaq was still capable of carrying a team to a title. I can’t tell you how many games I’ve seen where he could’ve had at least 30 points and the win, had he gotten more touches. The Rockets also fucked him by playing him when his injury was still salvageable. They ran him & Tracy McGrady into the ground.
he’ll get in for the marketability in China and the “uproar” that would ensue if he didn’t…though I hope he’s not first-ballot because of those “interests”.
my question is this: does Jianlian or J-Lin become the new player to be voted into the all-star game every season?
The only reason I can see why he wouldn’t be in the hall is because of the same reason Ralph Sampson didn’t make it. The injuries robbed them but there is no denying they would be there without the injuries.. But his numbers are good enough in my opinion, there are guys with far more inferior stats and averages that are sitting in the hall right now. If i was voting I’d say yeah, its not like he was THAT overrated. He was the best center in the NBA for a short while and probably would still be if not for the injuries.
Not that these two are a great comparison, but how can people claim the Yao is a hall of famer and Vince Carter isnt? VC changed the game as the greatest dunker of all time, 8 all-star appearances, 20,000+ points, 2 all-nbas, and a gold medal. Yao maybe deserved three or four all-star appearances and doesnt have the numbers. Im sorry, but if Yao is in, than Vince is a first-ballot no questions asked hall of famer.
Yao is in. No he doesn’t belong with Wilt, Kareem, Russell etc…, but it isn’t the NBA hall of fame. He did more for the globalization of basketball than the next 2 guys (Dirk and Drazen) combined. Look who got in last year: 1960 US Olympic Team, 1992 Olympic Team, Jerry Buss, Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, Bob Hurley Sr., Dennis Johnson, Gus Johnson, Karl Malone, Maciel Pereira, and Scottie Pippen. The HOF is BS, he’s in.
I was pretty much going to post everything Big Island posted.
“You tell me if this person belongs with the likes of Jordan, Bird, Magic, Russell, Wilt and Kareem.”
Name 20 other players who belong with those names. If the standard was “you need to be worthy of mention with MJ, Bird and Magic”, then the Hall of Fame would have less than 10 players. Petrovic is in as a player. What did Petro do that Yao didn’t?
He’s in.
nba career. NO
contribution to the game. prob 2nd or 3rd ballot
People inducted into the HOF, (straight from wikipedia lol):
“exceptional basketball players, coaches, referees, executives, and other major contributors to the game of basketball worldwide”
How can you read that and say that he shouldn’t be inducted?
Obviously we know he isn’t the same caliber of player of Shaq, Wilt, Kareem, etc. But he is without a doubt one of the biggest contributors to the game of basketball worldwide.
in my eyes he is a hall of famer. because he is YAO MING and he is FAMOUS.
don’t count him yet to the hall of fame coz i think he’ll make a comeback.
@promoman – the Yao/Walton comments are the height of idiocy and prove you know nothing about Bill Walton’s career. First, he was CLEARLY 2nd GOAT in college after Kareem, then he led a Blazers team to a title as a #1. After injuries shortened his career, he won a 6th Man award and another title on the Cs. Yao would murder a commi for half that resume.
@big island – all Vince Carter revolutionized was being half man, half as good as he coulda been. he may get into the hall, but dude “revolutionized the game” just by being the best dunker ever? that ain’t revolutionary, that’s evolutionary, HUGE difference. Dr. J and Elgin Baylor revolutionized the game by being the first ones to really dunk in games with flair and creativity, this guy just put in the next chapter. and would you honestly put Yao’s name w/ Malone and Pippen and the Dream Team? if so, you’re a fucking idiot, if not, your argument makes no sense so you’re still retarded. good post though.
yao ming is a HOF…not even lookin at the work he did on the floor…look at his influence in global ball n how he brought many china fans to the nba..
his attitude towards the game rubs off his teammates n wen ur best dude is like tat..there aint other way but follow…
Yi is a chinaman u dun see him get voted in the all star game…so is wang zhizhi…compare ppl grow the fuck up wit the china votes bs…u racist fucks
Not enough of a dominant and successful player. I can totally see him as a player who contributed so much and that he should be honored for that type of influence that he has had to the game of basketball. BUT the NBA hall of fame is for players who have been able to sustain an entire career of statistical achievement in basketball and in the NBA, and in their respective careers have caused other players/organizations to pay attention to them and gained a measure of respect in basketball.
NBA is about performance and consistency. Yao Ming was unable to keep himself consistent in his NBA career. Nevertheless he was a great NBA player
To say that Yao played in a center-weak era is unfair. It’s not because the players are bad. It’s because all the rule changes over the last 30-odd years have favored perimeter players.
3 point shots. Illegal defense. Increased techs and flagrants. No handchecking. Hack-a-Shaq. We all regularly acknowledge that these increase the effectiveness of slashers, ballhandlers, and shooters.
This must come at the expense of someone, and that someone is the Center.
They don’t stop making tall people. They just take away the benefits of being tall.
He averaged those stats against the young Dwight while Yao was in his “so-called Prime”… I can find stats that say that head to head over 5 minutes that Luc Longley was better than Hakeem Olajuwon if I wanted.
@North
no u can’t
Yao in the hall?….hahaha comical.
NOT EVEN CLOSE!
@north… challenge accepted. Good luck on your search.
And no, those stats versus Dwight, and a 7-2 winning record are not against a youthful Dwight. That’s all-time.
Can you honestly say you’re surprised? Dwight never faces anyone bigger than him. Against Yao, he’s a 6’10” shrimp. On the flipside, Yao never sees single coverage… against Howard he can take his time.
let me clarify, Yao is DEF in as a contributor, but DEF NOT for his work on the floor. and yes, the China was voting is a legit thing Rupaul. he was voted in over Shaq a few times when Shaq was in his most dominant and Yao hadn’t really proven anything and was continually voted in when he’d played less than half the games due to injury. did dude deserve to be an AS? Ya, but he sure as hell didn’t deserve to start all those times (though I’ve got no problem w/ it. long as the guy that fans vote for is a legit all star, that’s fine. it’s a game for the fans anyway, let ’em see who they want, just don’t turn around and try to use those starts #s for HOF discussions like this.)
@ Celts Fan
People constantly clown Bill Walton’s HOF entry because he didn’t have a lot of games under his belt and because of injuries. Despite that, he got in. Yao wasn’t at Bill’s level but he did impact the game. He’s not a first rate HOFer but he could get in with the lower tier guys.
@promoman – 2 chips in the nba, 1 as The Man. Played just as long as Yao if not longer. Also RAN SHIT in college. No one clowns his resume that was alive to see him play. Say what you want about longevity, but dude won when he was upright and many people say the only reason hes not in the Hakeem class of centers (2nd tier after the greatest greats) is cuz of injury. Youd never say that about Yao AND he doesnt have the resume to pull the “he didnt play a ton, but when he did, look at what he accomplished!” card. How many times Yao advance to the WCF, much less win a chip? Howd he do w Team China? Riiiiight. Your argument is awful and just plain incorrect.
yes i think he should be what would the huston rockets be without yao ming
@Kirk – what were they with him? they hardly ever got outta the first round.