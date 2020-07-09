Year None: Jimmy Butler

The 2019-2020 NBA season came to an abrupt halt on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the season effectively three-quarters of the way through, many storylines, records-to-be, and developing comebacks were left in the lurch; all the bizarre, beautiful, and too-absorbing minutiae of the league halted. This is a look back at the most compelling of those suspended narratives in an attempt to figure out what could have been while reconciling, maybe wrenchingly, that however the season concludes, this will be a year in basketball that never fully happened. Welcome to Year None.

In Philadelphia, the worst thing was, he was fading. It was very true in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, unmistakable as he ran down the court, always on the outside and trailing. It was so strange to see him not going boldly and not going first. He was running at a half-clip. But even before all that it was evident, some flourishes here and there, dust-ups, entanglements like giving his best regards to T.J. Warren. Blowing kisses. But his whole heart wasn’t in it.

When Jimmy Butler is working he thrums with joy so strong it could easily eclipse itself into menace. It most often does. If work is the crux of whatever’s at hand — plays that pit his stealth and athleticism against the poor soul that can’t see him coming, the kind of full-body taunt he has so cooly perfected, the trusted, honing routine of practice — then his joy is maniacal.

Work had been missing in Minnesota. The young and lolling core of the team perfectly fine to themselves, but loose and undisciplined to someone like Butler who doesn’t set standards so much as permanently push against the shifting markers of his own. Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, as receptive as they may have initially been to the idea of a vet, could have in no way been prepared for the metronomic force of Butler’s imposed rhythm. That kind of speed, not just velocity of intent but its physicality, like being placed on another planet where the atmosphere holds its own crushing weight, laden with ozone. To them, it was not play, not any kind they’d ever been accustomed to, and to Butler it never was to begin with — it was work.

Philly seemed, on paper, to be a better fit. Joel Embiid could still be the team’s brooding core as Butler became its roving impulsion. A ranging, mercenary style player on the floor who was willing and had the intelligence to be where he was needed, the intuition to know when. But one thing Butler does not do, if there is no lasting point behind it, is wait. Too often with the Sixers he was made to, as Embiid deliberated, as Tobias Harris, learning the team, got his reads wrong, or as Ben Simmons hesitated. Butler can always be trusted to bring backbone, some flinty, pressing support, but something needs to be there in the first place — a plan, a system, a star — bearing the team up.

Waiting can be meditative, strengthening, eventually to resolve. But for that, waiting has to be the whole point. An intentional state. Even on a team headed to the postseason, the Sixers had no clear plan once they got there. Butler had already been stagnating, growing listless as a stopgap, a catch-all to second-chance for Simmons, a clean up distributor lurking around the perimeter. His job, his work, was only to be there, a body manipulating distance on the floor — spacing it, shrinking it, slicing through it. The irony being that with all that space taking up his game there was no room to cook.

A short break for a riddle, here. If work is Butler’s well to draw joy from, isn’t that depth, on a team needing so much of it, almost endless? Sure, but how often is the guy going to be hoisting up for what has no hope of being quenched, for something stuck in a permanent drought? Butler is as determined as he is precise, but there is nothing about him that’s wasteful. Intelligent players who have taken the lessons and learned over time know when to push, pull-up, draw (fouls or requests for new contracts while they’re still in a position to be autonomously plotting the trajectory of their careers). In Butler’s case the better, catchier analogy are the lessons learned in the late Kenny Rogers ‘The Gambler’.

There is a healthy measure of pride tied up in all that, too. For another player it might be detrimental, but for all the ways he’s been painted difficult, relentless, standards stretching toward extraterrestrial, his pride has never gotten in anybody’s way, only in his. With the Wolves, any chemistry souring, exploding, Butler almost waited too long, his exit made necessary when the team extended Wiggins contract by five years and $148 million. With the Sixers, Butler played through the team’s best shot to get past the semis in nearly two decades, then made his mind cleanly up immediately after. If joy is Butler’s power, then pride is the legs that propel it, the ask to any coach the same — to value and respect the work that goes into it. Brett Brown was close. But the biggest mistake was not having a clear place for Butler, a role he could fill and improve upon, the freedom to work long and hard and the strength of the existing team to not take that personally.