The last two-plus years of Zach Collins’ life have been filled with surgeries, rehab, and basketball games that are consumed from the bench while wearing street clothes. Collins, then a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, hasn’t played in a game since Aug. 15, 2020 due to injuries to his ankle and foot, and before that, Collins spent months on the sideline with a labrum injury that required surgery, too. Now with the San Antonio Spurs, Dime sat down with Collins to learn about his road back to basketball. You can read Part 1 right here and Part 2 right here.

So let’s start looking forward. I know Pop said the expectation is for you to get back sometime after Christmas. We’re starting to get to some time after Christmas, what does it feel like going, “Yo, I’m going to be playing in a basketball game soon for the first time in a minute”?

It’s exciting, man. I’m pumped, it’s gonna be amazing to just finally get back to what I do and who I am, to be able to come home after playing a game and not just watching it, it’s going to be a good feeling. I’m a bit anxious, I’m a bit nervous, because I want to go out there and just be great from the start, and I’ll put a lot of pressure on myself, in that sense. But I want to get out there, I want to feel it, I want to know what I need to work on or continue to work on. I want to know, like, as much as I’ve worked on my body, not just my ankle, but just getting in shape, getting stronger mentally, growing in certain areas. I want to go out there and see what it feels like, to see if it’s different. I just want to feel it.

You’re always nervous before it’s something that you haven’t done, or you haven’t done in a long time, and I think that’s where I’m at. I think I’m nervous but the excitement definitely outweighs it. It’s been so long that I want to get out there and play. We’re right around the corner.

And you did one of the biggest things a human can do in the midst of all this, which is you packed up your stuff and you moved to a new place. How have things been for you, on and off the court in San Antonio, as you’re getting a chance to live there and experience the place and experience the Spurs without that added pressure of playing basketball games three times a week?

Yeah, it’s been great. Like we talked about, the weather here is great — I get sunlight, it’s more like home in Las Vegas, where we get sun all the time. So, that’s great for me, I think it’s great for my body, as well. I was able to get a good spot up here. The team is great, we’re all kind of similar in age, not all the same age, but we’re all kind of in that younger generation in the NBA. So, getting along with guys has been pretty easy. The way we play here is very exciting, because we share the ball so much, and we all play off of each other. There’s just so much movement and the pace we play at is enticing. So, I think all those things put together have been great. And I’m pretty simple — if basketball is going well, or in my case, rehab was going well, then life is good.

Yeah, and just from a pure basketball perspective, it’s almost a blessing in disguise that you get a little bit more of an opportunity to just learn and eventually know everything you need to do from the second you get on the court, no?

For sure. I think the play style I’ve been able to watch is something I’ll be more prepared for coming back. You always want a training camp just to get out there and have those reps and actually be out there. But I think that me being able to watch and me picturing myself out there in certain situations will help that transition a little bit more. And yeah, I think as long as I know the plays, I think I’ll be alright.

Yeah, and if not, Pop is going to let you know that things are not right, I’m sure.

Yes he will. [laughs]

What’s it been like getting to pick Pop’s brain, learning from Pop, that sort of thing. Again, it’s all part of this ramp up, you’re getting to learn from the best coach in NBA history.