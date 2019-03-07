Zach LaVine Had 39 Points And The Game-Winner To Beat The Sixers

03.06.19 34 mins ago

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers need every win they can get down the stretch to get the best possible seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs, but they didn’t do themselves any favors on Wednesday night, losing 108-107 to the Bulls in Chicago.

The two teams swapped leads a few times late, with Robin Lopez giving Chicago a one-point advantage after splitting a pair of free throws with under 20 seconds to play, only to see Jimmy Butler get to the foul line for the go-ahead points with under five seconds left. Down one on the final possession, there shouldn’t have been any surprise where the Bulls would go, as Zach LaVine had 37 points on the evening.

For whatever reason, Philadelphia wasn’t on the same page for the final defensive possession, as they allowed LaVine to inbound the ball to Lopez, get it back on a handoff, and turn into the lane with no one covering him, as Butler and Mike Scott both went with Lopez.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSPHILADELPHIA 76ERSZach LaVine

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP