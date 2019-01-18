Zach LaVine Candidly Discussed The Bulls’ Current Situation: ‘We Have To Do Something’

01.18.19

The Chicago Bulls are a mess right now. The team sits at 10-35 on the season after getting thrashed by Denver on Thursday night — the Nuggets won, 135-105, marking Chicago’s ninth loss in a row. That includes five losses on a west coast swing that included three defeats by double-digits. While Chicago will head home to play Miami on Saturday, it’s awfully hard to find any optimism in the Windy City when it comes to their basketball team.

Following the loss, starting guard Zach LaVine lamented on the problems facing the Bulls right now. He managed to sum it all up in one quote, mentioning that while every has to do something to get on track, for now, opponents cannot wait for the chance to play against them.

