Zach LaVine Says He Could ‘Give A Damn’ About What People Think Of His Bulls Contract

10.12.18 49 mins ago

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls rewarded Zach LaVine with a $78 million contract in a roundabout way this summer. First, the Sacramento Kings offered him that deal, and the Bulls soon matched the offer sheet.

The result was a lot of talk from various angles of the deal. Some thought the Kings were crazy for offering that much for LaVine in the first place. Others were even more befuddled when the Bulls matched the deal, especially considering LaVine was still coming off of a serious ACL injury.

LaVine was interviewed by CBS Sports recently and was asked what he thought about the chatter surrounding his new deal, and the answer was pretty simple: he doesn’t care what anyone thinks about the money he’s earned.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSZach LaVine

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP