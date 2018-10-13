Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls rewarded Zach LaVine with a $78 million contract in a roundabout way this summer. First, the Sacramento Kings offered him that deal, and the Bulls soon matched the offer sheet.

The result was a lot of talk from various angles of the deal. Some thought the Kings were crazy for offering that much for LaVine in the first place. Others were even more befuddled when the Bulls matched the deal, especially considering LaVine was still coming off of a serious ACL injury.

LaVine was interviewed by CBS Sports recently and was asked what he thought about the chatter surrounding his new deal, and the answer was pretty simple: he doesn’t care what anyone thinks about the money he’s earned.