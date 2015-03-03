Watch Zach LaVine Showcase His Hops Against The Clippers…Twice In One Quarter

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Monday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves offered a little something for everyone. Chris Paul was up to his old tricks by making defenders look like fools with his ever-impressive handles. Ricky Rubio messed around and got a triple-double. Kevin Garnett and Austin Rivers got into a heated exchange, which resulted in double technicals. And finally, Zach LaVine continued to knock our socks off with his stellar aerial skills after running the floor.

Early in the second quarter, the former Bruin took flight off a pass from teammate Gary Neal. He finished with a powerful, one-handed tomahawk. Pay close attention to J.J. Redick who saw what was coming and smartly slid out of LaVine’s path of destruction.

Later in the same quarter, the reigning Slam Dunk champion was up to his high-flying antics once again. This time, Rubio dished a pretty outlet to LaVine on the break, where he dazzled the Target Center crowd with an spectacular double-pump, two-handed smash.

Despite LaVine’s unique ability to turn a dunk into art, Minnesota fans ultimately left the arena disappointed after the ‘Wolves came up short, dropping a 110-105 game to the Clips. However, with KG, Rubio, Andrew Wiggins, and LaVine in the mix, the ‘Wolves sure are a fun team to watch these days.

[Vines via HueyHustla and History Of Sports Vines]