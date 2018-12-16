YouTube/EricGetsBuckets

Zia Cooke is one of the elite women’s basketball prospects in the Class of 2019, and the point guard for Toledo Rogers has already committed to play for Dawn Staley at South Carolina.

Cooke is the seventh-ranked overall player on ESPN and the second-ranked point guard in the country, and her recent performance against East Kentwood on Saturday night put all of her skills on display. The five-star guard put up 43 points in an 80-73 win, and her highlight package showcases a silky jump shot, great handles, finishing at the rim, and passing vision.