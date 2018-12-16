South Carolina Commit Zia Cooke’s Highlights Blew Away Chance The Rapper

12.16.18 6 mins ago

YouTube/EricGetsBuckets

Zia Cooke is one of the elite women’s basketball prospects in the Class of 2019, and the point guard for Toledo Rogers has already committed to play for Dawn Staley at South Carolina.

Cooke is the seventh-ranked overall player on ESPN and the second-ranked point guard in the country, and her recent performance against East Kentwood on Saturday night put all of her skills on display. The five-star guard put up 43 points in an 80-73 win, and her highlight package showcases a silky jump shot, great handles, finishing at the rim, and passing vision.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLHigh School Girls Basketball

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP