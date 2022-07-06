Last summer, the Memphis Grizzlies signaled a ringing endorsement of faith in Ziaire Williams. Shortly before the 2021 NBA Draft, they dealt Jonas Valanciunas — the anchor in the middle and arguably their best player of the past two years — and the No. 17 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans, in exchange for the 10th pick.

With that selection, Memphis nabbed the 19-year-old Williams, who struggled for a few different reasons during his lone year at Stanford, but ultimately holstered enough intrigue to remain a top-10 draftee. Despite his slender, 215-pound frame and the expectation he’d take some time to assimilate to the NBA, Williams carved out a rotational spot in year one for the Grizzlies.

Across 62 regular season outings (31 starts), he averaged 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and one assist on 55.9 percent true shooting. In the playoffs, he generally held a spot off the bench, seeing action in 10 games and averaging 6.9 points on 59.8 percent true shooting.

Much like his Southwestern Division and Southern California buddy Josh Christopher, Williams’ inaugural NBA campaign did not warrant an All-Rookie spot because his contemporaries were simply so splendid. But he, his proponents, and the Grizzlies organization should be optimistic about where he stands heading into year two. The silhouette of a rangy, multifaceted, 6’8 wing who fits long-term alongside the dazzling core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane is peering out from under the sun.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Williams’ game as a rookie is the fluidity with which he avoided screens. There were instances where his lack of strength proved detrimental and he’d be caught in the spider’s web of a pick. He’s not a Herb Jones-esque screen navigator. Regardless, he displayed distinct ease and comfort flowing around screens to capably handle some of the heralded point-of-attack assignments Memphis often bestowed upon him.

With how the Grizzlies prefer to send help from the wings and at the nail, Williams achieved success closing down space via his size and coordination. He skinnies over screens and weaponizes his length as an irritant for opposing ball-handlers. There aren’t a ton of 6’8 dudes, let alone rookies, gliding around picks like Williams could last season.

If he improves his lateral mobility — his hips are a bit stiff for changes of direction and he struggles to crouch low and slide at the moment — the makings of a fearsome on-ball defender awaits. Even so, he’s already a pretty useful wing to deploy against screens and handoffs. Instead of sliding or flipping his hips, Williams has a tendency to extend his arms out when initially responding to movement defensively. Cleaning up that habit, while discovering a path to improved core strength and flexibility, would significantly expand the impact of his on-ball chops.

Currently, he’s rather slow and leaves himself susceptible to initiators rejecting screens to explode downhill because he can’t react quickly enough to cut off driving angles. Williams’ physical shortcomings of strength and rigidity are glaring, so monitoring how or if he blots those out could factor heavily into his defensive ceiling. He’s already willing to embrace physicality, which is an encouraging indicator for what may happen if that physicality is reinforced by functional strength.