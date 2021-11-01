The New Orleans Pelicans have opened the season 1-6 and find themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference. They’ve played all seven games without their franchise superstar, Zion Williamson, and it doesn’t sound like that will change anytime soon.

According to Will Guillory of The Athletic, Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Williamson underwent scans on his right foot and is taking part in some on-court activities. However, “he still isn’t cleared to do any 5-on-5 work. The plan is for him to get another round of scans in 2-3 weeks that’ll free him up to be a full participant in practice,” Guillory tweeted.

During the offseason, Williamson, who averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 64.9 percent true shooting in 2020-21, underwent surgery to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot. This is the second time in three years he’s begun the season on the sidelines.

At the earliest, it seems as though he could be a full participant in practice by mid-November, at which point he’d still have to work his way back into game shape. A return sometime in December seems like an optimistic outcome.

The Pelicans will look to snap their three-game losing streak Tuesday night when they take on the Phoenix Suns.

