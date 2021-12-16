Zion Williamson‘s 2021-22 season debut is going to have to wait a little bit longer.

According to the New Orleans Pelicans, Williamson received a biologic injection to “stimulate bone healing in his right foot.” Per the team, he will be limited to “low impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period.” Due to the injection, Williamson’s status won’t be updated for another 4-6 weeks, at which point he will undergo another round of imaging. The news comes on the heels of the team stating that it would shut Williamson down for a period of time due to lingering soreness in his foot.

Zion Williamson Medical Update: Following a consultation and further evaluation with Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute yesterday, Zion Williamson received a biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot. pic.twitter.com/sSD0rBq5yK — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 16, 2021

Notably, Williamson’s doctor — Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute — is the same doctor who operated on Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid when Embiid suffered a stress fracture in his foot leading up to the 2014 NBA Draft. Embiid has had injury issues during his career, but that foot injury has not been a major, recurring problem in that time.

If Williamson does return sometime after that 4-6 week period, it would mean he’s missed more than half the season. For example: If he returns in six weeks, that means he’d return at the end of January, just before the All-Star break. If he only able to ramp up at the six week mark and then return a few weeks later, perhaps we would not be able to see him until after the All-Star break.

Currently, the Pelicans are 14th in the Western Conference with a 9-21 record. If the team continues on that trajectory, the question must be asked: Would it be worth it to bring back Williamson and risk further injury this season, or would it be wise to take a more long-term approach and get his foot 100 percent health before the 2022-23 season begins?