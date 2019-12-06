Monday marked six weeks since Zion Williamson underwent surgery to repair the partially torn meniscus in right knee.

The No. 1 overall pick was given an initial timetable of 6-8 weeks by the New Orleans Pelicans, and while Williamson “turned a corner” this week, according to Kristen Ledlow of TNT, he’s reportedly expected to return outside of the projected 6-8 week timetable. Considering the Pelicans are already 10 games below a .500 record at 6-16, that doesn’t change the outlook on their season too much.

When Williamson does eventually return, though, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said that he anticipates the team will be patient as he gets used to playing in the NBA. This includes, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN, resting him during back-to-backs.

“He very likely will not be asked to take the pounding of back-to-backs initially,” Griffin said on the team’s television broadcast. “There will be a sort of ramp-up for him to getting back to where you would call him full strength, but he’s certainly going to be playing, and we’re trying to win basketball games.”

Obviously less Williamson isn’t fun for NBA fans, but it’s better for all parties involved that he has a few healthy scratches early in his rookie season as opposed to him missing more time with a serious injury caused by him doing too much, too quickly. Plus, Williamson, 19, has at least another 15 years to put together his dunk reel, which is already impressive as is. Waiting isn’t fun for anyone, but if what he showed in the preseason is a sign of things to come for him, his return will be worth the wait.