Apple Ordered A Comedy Series From ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Creator Rob McElhenney And Charlie Day

#Apple #It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
08.09.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Two members of the It’s Alway Sunny In Philadelphia gang are getting its own Apple comedy series. While ‘The Gang Works For Apple’ may sound like an upcoming episode from the newest season of the long-running FX show, it’s really happening for Sunny creator Rob McElhenney and one of the show’s stars, Charlie Day.

Day has had a successful acting career on the big screen alongside his run as the eccentric Charlie on the show, but he’s getting into the other side of TV production with the Apple show. According to Variety, Apple ordered the show the duo pitched right to series, with McElhenney and Day serving as executive producers and starring in the comedy.

The show is said to center around video games, with Variety reporting that the show will be produced by a partnership between Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment along with the video game publisher Ubisoft.

